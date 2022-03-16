Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 10, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) drives to the basket against North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (19-13) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-15) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Mississippi State

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Mississippi State

  • The 62.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Bulldogs give up.
  • The Bulldogs' 70.9 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 60.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who averages 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
  • Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 5.0 assists per game to go with his 7.9 PPG scoring average.
  • Kihei Clark leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar averages enough points (17.6 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.6 rebounds, 10.3 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Shakeel Moore is dependable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 1.3 made threes per game.
  • Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brooks with 0.8 per game.

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/23/2022

Duke

L 65-61

Home

2/26/2022

Florida State

L 64-63

Home

3/5/2022

Louisville

W 71-61

Away

3/9/2022

Louisville

W 51-50

Home

3/10/2022

North Carolina

L 63-43

Away

3/16/2022

Mississippi State

-

Home

Mississippi State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Vanderbilt

W 74-69

Home

3/2/2022

Auburn

L 81-68

Home

3/5/2022

Texas A&M

L 67-64

Away

3/10/2022

South Carolina

W 73-51

Away

3/11/2022

Tennessee

L 72-59

Away

3/16/2022

Virginia

-

Away

How To Watch

March
16
2022

First Round: Mississippi State at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17204632 (1)
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17889318
NBA

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17897732
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17896984
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Wizards

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends a drive by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte won 134-116. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy