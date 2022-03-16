How to Watch Virginia vs. Mississippi State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Virginia Cavaliers (19-13) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-15) on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Mississippi State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Mississippi State

The 62.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are the same as the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs' 70.9 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 60.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who averages 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 5.0 assists per game to go with his 7.9 PPG scoring average.

Kihei Clark leads the Cavaliers in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 2.0 per contest.

Mississippi State Players to Watch

The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar averages enough points (17.6 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Garrison Brooks' stat line of 6.6 rebounds, 10.3 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Mississippi State rebounding leaderboard.

Shakeel Moore is dependable from deep and leads the Bulldogs with 1.3 made threes per game.

Mississippi State's leader in steals is Moore with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brooks with 0.8 per game.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/23/2022 Duke L 65-61 Home 2/26/2022 Florida State L 64-63 Home 3/5/2022 Louisville W 71-61 Away 3/9/2022 Louisville W 51-50 Home 3/10/2022 North Carolina L 63-43 Away 3/16/2022 Mississippi State - Home

Mississippi State Schedule