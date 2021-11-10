Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jay Huff (30) shoots against Ohio Bobcats forward Dwight Wilson III (4) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) go up against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    • Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 68.2 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 67.0 the Midshipmen gave up.
    • The Midshipmen put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, 11.0 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.
    • The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Midshipmen shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

    • Sam Hauser put up 16.0 points per game last season to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
    • Jay Huff pulled down 7.1 rebounds per game, while Kihei Clark dished out 4.5 assists per contest.
    • Hauser knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Reece Beekman and Huff were defensive standouts last season, with Beekman averaging 1.2 steals per game and Huff collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.
    • Cam Davis scored 16.1 points per game last season along with 2.6 assists.
    • Greg Summers grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.
    • John Carter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Davis averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Richard Njoku notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

    11/9/2021

    Navy

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Radford

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Coppin State

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Georgia

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    11/9/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Radford

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Furman

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Washington (MD)

    -

    Home

    November
    9
    2021

    Navy at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
