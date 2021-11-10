Publish date:
How to Watch Virginia vs. Navy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) go up against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Navy
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Navy
- Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 68.2 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 67.0 the Midshipmen gave up.
- The Midshipmen put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, 11.0 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.
- The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Midshipmen shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Sam Hauser put up 16.0 points per game last season to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
- Jay Huff pulled down 7.1 rebounds per game, while Kihei Clark dished out 4.5 assists per contest.
- Hauser knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Reece Beekman and Huff were defensive standouts last season, with Beekman averaging 1.2 steals per game and Huff collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.
Navy Players to Watch
- Cam Davis scored 16.1 points per game last season along with 2.6 assists.
- Greg Summers grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.
- John Carter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Davis averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Richard Njoku notched 0.6 blocks per contest.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Navy
-
Home
11/12/2021
Radford
-
Home
11/16/2021
Houston
-
Away
11/19/2021
Coppin State
-
Home
11/22/2021
Georgia
-
Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
Navy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Virginia
-
Away
11/12/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
11/15/2021
Louisville
-
Away
11/20/2021
Radford
-
Away
11/21/2021
Furman
-
Away
11/24/2021
Washington (MD)
-
Home
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Navy at Virginia
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
