The No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) go up against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Navy

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Navy

Last year, the Cavaliers recorded 68.2 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 67.0 the Midshipmen gave up.

The Midshipmen put up an average of 71.5 points per game last year, 11.0 more points than the 60.5 the Cavaliers allowed.

The Cavaliers made 47.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Midshipmen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

The Midshipmen shot at a 44.8% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

Sam Hauser put up 16.0 points per game last season to go with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Jay Huff pulled down 7.1 rebounds per game, while Kihei Clark dished out 4.5 assists per contest.

Hauser knocked down 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Reece Beekman and Huff were defensive standouts last season, with Beekman averaging 1.2 steals per game and Huff collecting 2.6 blocks per contest.

Navy Players to Watch

Cam Davis scored 16.1 points per game last season along with 2.6 assists.

Greg Summers grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 10.2 points a contest.

John Carter Jr. knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.

Davis averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Richard Njoku notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Navy - Home 11/12/2021 Radford - Home 11/16/2021 Houston - Away 11/19/2021 Coppin State - Home 11/22/2021 Georgia - Away 11/26/2021 Lehigh - Home

Navy Schedule