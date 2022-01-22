How to Watch Virginia vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NC State Wolf Pack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) aim to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Arena: PNC Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
NC State
-2
127.5 points
Key Stats for NC State vs. Virginia
- The Wolf Pack average 16.4 more points per game (75.2) than the Cavaliers allow (58.8).
- The Cavaliers' 62.4 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (19.3), rebounds (9.3) and assists (3.3) per contest, shooting 53.1% from the floor. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jericole Hellems is averaging 14.2 points, 1.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Terquavion Smith averages 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.2% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Cam Hayes is putting up 8.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
- Ebenezer Dowuona posts 4.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the field.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman is posting a team-best 4.8 assists per contest. And he is producing 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Jayden Gardner is the Cavaliers' top scorer (14.0 points per game) and rebounder (7.0), and delivers 1.3 assists.
- Armaan Franklin gives the Cavaliers 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kihei Clark gets the Cavaliers 9.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kadin Shedrick gets the Cavaliers 6.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
22
2022
Virginia at NC State
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
PM/EST