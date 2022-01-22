How to Watch Virginia vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Virginia won 66-61.Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NC State Wolf Pack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) aim to stop a six-game home losing streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-7, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch NC State vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:

Favorite Spread Total NC State -2 127.5 points

Key Stats for NC State vs. Virginia

The Wolf Pack average 16.4 more points per game (75.2) than the Cavaliers allow (58.8).

The Cavaliers' 62.4 points per game are 11.9 fewer points than the 74.3 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.

NC State Players to Watch

Dereon Seabron is tops on his team in points (19.3), rebounds (9.3) and assists (3.3) per contest, shooting 53.1% from the floor. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jericole Hellems is averaging 14.2 points, 1.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Terquavion Smith averages 14.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the field and 35.2% from downtown with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Cam Hayes is putting up 8.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Ebenezer Dowuona posts 4.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the field.

Virginia Players to Watch