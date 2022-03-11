Virginia plays North Carolina on Thursday night in the last quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament.

Virginia survived a scare from Louisville on Wednesday night to pick up a 51-50 win. The Cavaliers trailed for most of the first half but went back and forth in the second half before finally taking the lead late to get the win.

How to Watch the ACC Quarterfinal Virginia vs North Carolina Today:

Game Date: March 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

It was the second straight game that the Cavaliers had played Louisville and the second win against them. The back-to-back wins against the Cardinals snapped a two-game losing streak, but the Cavaliers have now won seven of their last 10 games.

Thursday, they will look to stay hot against a North Carolina team that they lost to by 16 back in January.

North Carolina will look to make it another win against the Cavaliers as they try and build off a huge win at Duke to end the regular season.

The Tar Heels ruined Coach K's last regular-season game as Duke's head coach when they used a big second half to get a 94-81 win.

The win over the Blue Devils was the Tar Heels' fifth straight win and helped them finish 15-5 in the ACC and 23-8 overall.

