Virginia vs. North Carolina: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) celebrates with forward Jayden Gardner (1) and forward Kadin Shedrick (21) and guard Kody Stattmann (23) during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5 ACC) and the No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers (19-12, 12-8 ACC) look to advance in the ACC tournament on Thursday as they square off at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia

North Carolina vs Virginia Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

North Carolina

-3.5

133.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia

  • The Tar Heels record 78.6 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 60.1 the Cavaliers allow.
  • The Cavaliers' 63.2 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
  • The Tar Heels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • The Cavaliers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 43.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 16.6 points per game and 12.4 rebounds (third in the country), while also posting 1.5 assists.
  • Caleb Love paces the Tar Heels at 3.7 assists per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 points.
  • Brady Manek is posting 14.4 points, 1.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
  • RJ Davis is posting 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Rechon 'Leaky' Black averages 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner is the Cavaliers' top scorer (15.3 points per game) and rebounder (6.8), and contributes 1.5 assists.
  • Reece Beekman is the Cavaliers' top assist man (5.0 per game), and he posts 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds.
  • The Cavaliers get 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Kihei Clark.
  • Kadin Shedrick gives the Cavaliers 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
  • Armaan Franklin is putting up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 26.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Virginia at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
