Virginia vs. North Carolina: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Watch as the No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5 ACC) and the No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers (19-12, 12-8 ACC) look to advance in the ACC tournament on Thursday as they square off at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Barclays Center

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -3.5 133.5 points

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia

The Tar Heels record 78.6 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 60.1 the Cavaliers allow.

The Cavaliers' 63.2 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

The Tar Heels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

The Cavaliers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 43.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 16.6 points per game and 12.4 rebounds (third in the country), while also posting 1.5 assists.

Caleb Love paces the Tar Heels at 3.7 assists per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 points.

Brady Manek is posting 14.4 points, 1.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

RJ Davis is posting 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Rechon 'Leaky' Black averages 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Virginia Players to Watch