Virginia vs. North Carolina: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

How to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: ACC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (23-8, 15-5 ACC) and the No. 6 seed Virginia Cavaliers (19-12, 12-8 ACC) look to advance in the ACC tournament on Thursday as they square off at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Barclays Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-3.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia
- The Tar Heels record 78.6 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 60.1 the Cavaliers allow.
- The Cavaliers' 63.2 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 72.6 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- The Cavaliers are shooting 45.2% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 43.6% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 16.6 points per game and 12.4 rebounds (third in the country), while also posting 1.5 assists.
- Caleb Love paces the Tar Heels at 3.7 assists per game, while also averaging 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 points.
- Brady Manek is posting 14.4 points, 1.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest.
- RJ Davis is posting 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black averages 5.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner is the Cavaliers' top scorer (15.3 points per game) and rebounder (6.8), and contributes 1.5 assists.
- Reece Beekman is the Cavaliers' top assist man (5.0 per game), and he posts 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds.
- The Cavaliers get 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Kihei Clark.
- Kadin Shedrick gives the Cavaliers 7.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots.
- Armaan Franklin is putting up 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 26.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
How To Watch
March
10
2022
Virginia at North Carolina
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)