Virginia goes for its third straight win in college basketball on Saturday afternoon when it travels to North Carolina to take on the Tar Heels.

Virginia beat Clemson in its last game that helped it avenge an earlier 17-point loss to the Tigers. The Cavaliers' win helped them get above .500 in the ACC for the first time at 2-1.

How to Watch Virginia at North Carolina in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

It has been an up and down year so far for Virginia as it has suffered a couple of upsets but also has big wins over Providence, Syracuse and Clemson.

Saturday, the Cavaliers will look to stay hot when they take on a North Carolina team coming off an upset loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

The loss to the Fighting Irish was the Tar Heels' first conference loss of the year as they had started with two straight wins.

It was also just the fourth loss, but first against an unranked team, of the season for North Carolina who now sit 10-4 on the season.

Saturday, they will look to rebound against a Virginia team who has had trouble scoring at times this year.

