How to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4, 0-0 ACC) aim to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (9-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Dean Smith Center

Dean Smith Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia

The 79.1 points per game the Tar Heels score are 21.4 more points than the Cavaliers give up (57.7).

The Cavaliers average 7.8 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Tar Heels give up (71.4).

This season, the Tar Heels have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.

The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot averages 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.7 assists, shooting 63.8% from the floor.

Caleb Love posts 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

RJ Davis is tops on the Tar Heels at 3.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 13.7 points.

Brady Manek is posting 12.4 points, 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.

Dawson Garcia posts 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Virginia Players to Watch