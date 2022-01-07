Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) defends in the second half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4, 0-0 ACC) aim to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (9-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Virginia

  • The 79.1 points per game the Tar Heels score are 21.4 more points than the Cavaliers give up (57.7).
  • The Cavaliers average 7.8 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Tar Heels give up (71.4).
  • This season, the Tar Heels have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.6% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Cavaliers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot averages 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.7 assists, shooting 63.8% from the floor.
  • Caleb Love posts 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • RJ Davis is tops on the Tar Heels at 3.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 13.7 points.
  • Brady Manek is posting 12.4 points, 1.3 assists and 5.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Dawson Garcia posts 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.9% from the field.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner is the Cavaliers' top scorer (15.4 points per game) and rebounder (7.6), and contributes 1.4 assists.
  • Reece Beekman is the Cavaliers' top assist man (4.4 per game), and he delivers 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds.
  • Kadin Shedrick gives the Cavaliers 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocked shots.
  • Armaan Franklin is posting 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 40.9% of his shots from the field and 21.5% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
  • Kihei Clark gives the Cavaliers 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Virginia at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
