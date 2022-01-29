How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 6-2 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

The Fighting Irish record 12.3 more points per game (71.7) than the Cavaliers give up (59.4).

The Cavaliers' 62.6 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

The Fighting Irish make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

The Cavaliers' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin paces his team in points per game (15.3), and also averages 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Blake Wesley puts up 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Paul Atkinson averages 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Nate Laszewski paces the Fighting Irish at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 8.9 points.

Prentiss Hubb posts a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 34.4% from the field and 30.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch