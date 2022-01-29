Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 24, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-6, 6-2 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (12-8, 6-4 ACC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Purcell Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Virginia

Key Stats for Notre Dame vs. Virginia

  • The Fighting Irish record 12.3 more points per game (71.7) than the Cavaliers give up (59.4).
  • The Cavaliers' 62.6 points per game are just 3.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
  • The Fighting Irish make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • The Cavaliers' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Dane Goodwin paces his team in points per game (15.3), and also averages 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Blake Wesley puts up 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Paul Atkinson averages 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • Nate Laszewski paces the Fighting Irish at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 0.9 assists and 8.9 points.
  • Prentiss Hubb posts a team-leading 3.6 assists per contest. He is also putting up 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds, shooting 34.4% from the field and 30.8% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Reece Beekman paces the Cavaliers in assists (5.0 per game), and posts 8.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. He also puts up 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Jayden Gardner is No. 1 on the Cavaliers in scoring (14.0 points per game) and rebounding (6.7), and puts up 1.4 assists. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 25.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
  • The Cavaliers receive 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Kihei Clark.
  • The Cavaliers get 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Kadin Shedrick.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Virginia at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
