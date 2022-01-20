How to Watch Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 4-3 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Petersen Events Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Petersen Events Center
Virginia
-3.5
115.5 points
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia
- The Cavaliers average 62.2 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 64.9 the Panthers allow.
- The Panthers put up an average of 62.5 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 58.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner puts up 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.2 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor.
- Reece Beekman averages a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field.
- Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.5 points, 1.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- Kihei Clark posts 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Kadin Shedrick posts 5.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley is the Panthers' top scorer (15.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.1), and contributes 1.4 assists.
- The Panthers receive 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Mouhamadou Gueye.
- Femi Odukale is posting a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 37.5% of his shots from the floor.
- The Panthers receive 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jamarius Burton.
- William Jeffress Jr. gets the Panthers 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
