How to Watch Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Roosevelt Wheeler (4) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 4-3 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Petersen Events Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Virginia vs Pittsburgh Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia

-3.5

115.5 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

  • The Cavaliers average 62.2 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 64.9 the Panthers allow.
  • The Panthers put up an average of 62.5 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 58.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner puts up 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.2 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor.
  • Reece Beekman averages a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field.
  • Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.5 points, 1.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
  • Kihei Clark posts 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Kadin Shedrick posts 5.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

  • John Hugley is the Panthers' top scorer (15.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.1), and contributes 1.4 assists.
  • The Panthers receive 8.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Mouhamadou Gueye.
  • Femi Odukale is posting a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds, making 37.5% of his shots from the floor.
  • The Panthers receive 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jamarius Burton.
  • William Jeffress Jr. gets the Panthers 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Virginia at Pittsburgh

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

