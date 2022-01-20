How to Watch Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Roosevelt Wheeler (4) during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 65-53. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (10-7, 4-3 ACC) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-10, 2-4 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Petersen Events Center, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -3.5 115.5 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia

The Cavaliers average 62.2 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 64.9 the Panthers allow.

The Panthers put up an average of 62.5 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 58.6 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

This season, the Cavaliers have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have made.

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner puts up 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.2 assists, shooting 52.5% from the floor.

Reece Beekman averages a team-leading 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 41.1% from the field.

Armaan Franklin is averaging 12.5 points, 1.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Kihei Clark posts 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kadin Shedrick posts 5.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch