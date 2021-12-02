Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

The Cavaliers average 63.0 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 67.3 the Panthers allow.

The Panthers score an average of 60.9 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 56.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The Cavaliers make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

The Panthers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 39.1% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Virginia Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who averages 14.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 7.3 PPG scoring average.

Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.5 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 3.0 per contest.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

John Hugley holds the top spot on the Panthers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Femi Odukale's assist statline paces Pittsburgh; he racks up 3.7 assists per game.

Nate Santos is the most prolific from distance for the Panthers, hitting 1.0 three per game.

Odukale (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Pittsburgh while Mouhamadou Gueye (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/19/2021 Coppin State W 68-52 Home 11/22/2021 Georgia W 65-55 Away 11/23/2021 Providence W 58-40 Away 11/26/2021 Lehigh W 61-43 Home 11/29/2021 Iowa L 75-74 Home 12/3/2021 Pittsburgh - Home 12/7/2021 JMU - Away 12/18/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson - Home 12/22/2021 Clemson - Home 1/1/2022 Syracuse - Away 1/4/2022 Clemson - Away

Pittsburgh Schedule