    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

    Key Stats for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh

    • The Cavaliers average 63.0 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 67.3 the Panthers allow.
    • The Panthers score an average of 60.9 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 56.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
    • The Cavaliers make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
    • The Panthers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 39.1% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who averages 14.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
    • Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 7.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
    • Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.5 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 3.0 per contest.

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • John Hugley holds the top spot on the Panthers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
    • Femi Odukale's assist statline paces Pittsburgh; he racks up 3.7 assists per game.
    • Nate Santos is the most prolific from distance for the Panthers, hitting 1.0 three per game.
    • Odukale (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Pittsburgh while Mouhamadou Gueye (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Coppin State

    W 68-52

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Georgia

    W 65-55

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Providence

    W 58-40

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    W 61-43

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Iowa

    L 75-74

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    JMU

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    Pittsburgh Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    W 59-51

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Towson

    W 63-59

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 68-52

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMBC

    L 87-77

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Minnesota

    L 54-53

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Monmouth

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Pittsburgh at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

