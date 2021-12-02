How to Watch Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5, 0-0 ACC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Virginia Cavaliers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at John Paul Jones Arena. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
- Live Stream: ACCN
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh
- The Cavaliers average 63.0 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 67.3 the Panthers allow.
- The Panthers score an average of 60.9 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 56.3 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- The Cavaliers make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- The Panthers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 39.1% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
Virginia Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cavaliers is Jayden Gardner, who averages 14.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
- Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 7.3 PPG scoring average.
- Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.5 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 3.0 per contest.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley holds the top spot on the Panthers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 15.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.
- Femi Odukale's assist statline paces Pittsburgh; he racks up 3.7 assists per game.
- Nate Santos is the most prolific from distance for the Panthers, hitting 1.0 three per game.
- Odukale (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for Pittsburgh while Mouhamadou Gueye (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Coppin State
W 68-52
Home
11/22/2021
Georgia
W 65-55
Away
11/23/2021
Providence
W 58-40
Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
W 61-43
Home
11/29/2021
Iowa
L 75-74
Home
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
12/7/2021
JMU
-
Away
12/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home
12/22/2021
Clemson
-
Home
1/1/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/4/2022
Clemson
-
Away
Pittsburgh Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
UNC Wilmington
W 59-51
Home
11/19/2021
Towson
W 63-59
Home
11/24/2021
Vanderbilt
L 68-52
Home
11/27/2021
UMBC
L 87-77
Home
11/30/2021
Minnesota
L 54-53
Home
12/3/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/9/2021
Colgate
-
Home
12/12/2021
Monmouth
-
Home
12/18/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
12/21/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
12/28/2021
Notre Dame
-
Home