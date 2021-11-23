Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled while driving to the basket by Coppin State Eagles guard Jesse Zarzuela (50) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Providence Friars (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Prudential Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Virginia

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Providence -2 120.5 points

Key Stats for Providence vs. Virginia

The 76.2 points per game the Friars record are 17.8 more points than the Cavaliers allow (58.4).

The Cavaliers average just 2.8 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Friars allow (65.0).

This season, the Friars have a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.2% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson averages a team-best 18.6 points per contest. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists, shooting 72.4% from the field.

Noah Horchler is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.6), and also puts up 8.8 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.

Al Durham is tops on the Friars at 4.0 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 14.6 points.

Jared Bynum puts up a team-high 4.0 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 35.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Justin Minaya puts up 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor.

Virginia Players to Watch