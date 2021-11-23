Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled while driving to the basket by Coppin State Eagles guard Jesse Zarzuela (50) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Prudential Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Virginia

    Providence vs Virginia Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Providence

    -2

    120.5 points

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Virginia

    • The 76.2 points per game the Friars record are 17.8 more points than the Cavaliers allow (58.4).
    • The Cavaliers average just 2.8 fewer points per game (62.2) than the Friars allow (65.0).
    • This season, the Friars have a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.2% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have knocked down.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson averages a team-best 18.6 points per contest. He is also averaging 6.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists, shooting 72.4% from the field.
    • Noah Horchler is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.6), and also puts up 8.8 points and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Al Durham is tops on the Friars at 4.0 assists per game, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 14.6 points.
    • Jared Bynum puts up a team-high 4.0 assists per contest. He is also averaging 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 35.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Justin Minaya puts up 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.7% from the floor.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Armaan Franklin paces the Cavaliers in scoring (13.8 points per game) and assists (1.2), and puts up 2.8 rebounds. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Jayden Gardner is averaging a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per game. And he is producing 13.0 points and 0.8 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the field.
    • Reece Beekman is putting up a team-best 3.8 assists per contest. And he is contributing 6.4 points and 3.4 rebounds, making 31.7% of his shots from the floor.
    • The Cavaliers get 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game from Kadin Shedrick.
    • Kihei Clark is posting 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, making 36.6% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Roman Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Providence

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

