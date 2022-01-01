How to Watch Virginia at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

Syracuse goes for its third straight win on Saturday evening when it hosts Virginia

Syracuse hosts Virginia on Saturday evening after winning its last two games against Cornell and Brown. They haven't been big wins, but it has helped get the Orange in the win column after they dropped two straight games.

How to Watch Virginia at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Orange are now 7-5 on the year, but are 1-0 in the ACC after they beat Florida state back on December 4th.

Saturday they will look to get their second ACC win against a Virginia team who is coming off a 67-50 loss to Clemson over a week ago.

The Cavaliers loss to the Tigers was their third in their last five games and dropped them to 7-5 on the season.

It has been a very up and down year for Virginia as it has struggled offensively. The Cavaliers have only scored in the 70s three times this year and the defense has not been as great as it normally is.

Saturday's matchup should be a good one between two teams trying to figure out how good they really are.

