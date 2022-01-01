Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Syracuse goes for its third straight win on Saturday evening when it hosts Virginia
    Author:

    Syracuse hosts Virginia on Saturday evening after winning its last two games against Cornell and Brown. They haven't been big wins, but it has helped get the Orange in the win column after they dropped two straight games.

    How to Watch Virginia at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Virginia at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Orange are now 7-5 on the year, but are 1-0 in the ACC after they beat Florida state back on December 4th. 

    Saturday they will look to get their second ACC win against a Virginia team who is coming off a 67-50 loss to Clemson over a week ago.

    The Cavaliers loss to the Tigers was their third in their last five games and dropped them to 7-5 on the season. 

    It has been a very up and down year for Virginia as it has struggled offensively. The Cavaliers have only scored in the 70s three times this year and the defense has not been as great as it normally is.

    Saturday's matchup should be a good one between two teams trying to figure out how good they really are.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Virginia at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 22, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8), Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) battle for possession of the ball in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Nuggets at Rockets

    3 minutes ago
    Irwins
    entertainment

    How to Watch Crikey! It’s the Irwins Season 4 Premiere

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles as Syracuse Orange guard Symir Torrence (10) defends during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Markquis Nowell (1) dribbles against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (4) skates with the puck during the second period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks to shoot the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy