ACC rivals battle Monday night when Virginia travels to Virginia Tech to take on the Hokies.

Virginia plays the first of two straight road games on Monday night looking to extend its season-best four-game winning streak. The Cavaliers took down Georgia Tech on Saturday 63-53, which moved them to 10-5 in the ACC.

How to Watch Virginia at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Virginia at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win came after they got their biggest victory of the year at Duke on Monday. It has been a great stretch for Virginia, as it was plagued by inconsistency for much of the season.

Monday they get another tough test, as the Cavaliers head to Virginia Tech looking to pick up the season sweep.

The Hokies lost to Virginia 54-52 back on Jan. 12 in a defensive battle.

Virginia Tech went just 2-3 in the five games after that loss, but have since rolled off five straight wins, including two road wins.

The Hokies have climbed back to .500 in the ACC at 7-7 and are 15-10 overall. They are still trying to climb up the conference standings, but need to pick up a big win against a streaking Virginia team on Monday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.