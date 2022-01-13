How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes square off when the Virginia Cavaliers (9-6, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-6, 0-0 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

The Cavaliers put up 63.3 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 58.7 the Hokies give up.

The Hokies score an average of 70.5 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 58.8 the Cavaliers allow.

The Cavaliers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41%).

The Hokies have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 15 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.

Reece Beekman is Virginia's best passer, dispensing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 7.3 PPG.

The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Kihei Clark, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.

Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma is the top scorer for the Hokies with 15.2 points per game. He also adds 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his statistics.

The Virginia Tech leaders in rebounding and assists are Justyn Mutts with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Storm Murphy with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game).

Hunter Cattoor is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hokies with 2.4 made threes per game.

Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aluma (0.9 per game).

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Fairleigh Dickinson W 82-49 Home 12/22/2021 Clemson L 67-50 Home 1/1/2022 Syracuse W 74-69 Away 1/4/2022 Clemson W 75-65 Away 1/8/2022 North Carolina L 74-58 Away 1/12/2022 Virginia Tech - Home 1/15/2022 Wake Forest - Home 1/19/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/22/2022 NC State - Away 1/24/2022 Louisville - Home 1/29/2022 Notre Dame - Away

Virginia Tech Schedule