How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes square off when the Virginia Cavaliers (9-6, 0-0 ACC) host the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-6, 0-0 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

  • The Cavaliers put up 63.3 points per game, only 4.6 more points than the 58.7 the Hokies give up.
  • The Hokies score an average of 70.5 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 58.8 the Cavaliers allow.
  • The Cavaliers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41%).
  • The Hokies have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Virginia Players to Watch

  • The Cavaliers leader in points and rebounds is Jayden Gardner, who scores 15 points and pulls down 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Reece Beekman is Virginia's best passer, dispensing 4.4 assists per game while scoring 7.3 PPG.
  • The Cavaliers get the most three-point shooting production out of Kihei Clark, who knocks down 1.7 threes per game.
  • Beekman and Kadin Shedrick lead Virginia on the defensive end, with Beekman leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Shedrick in blocks averaging 2.8 per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma is the top scorer for the Hokies with 15.2 points per game. He also adds 6.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game to his statistics.
  • The Virginia Tech leaders in rebounding and assists are Justyn Mutts with 7.4 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.9 points and 2.8 assists per game) and Storm Murphy with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 8.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game).
  • Hunter Cattoor is reliable from three-point range and leads the Hokies with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aluma (0.9 per game).

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

Fairleigh Dickinson

W 82-49

Home

12/22/2021

Clemson

L 67-50

Home

1/1/2022

Syracuse

W 74-69

Away

1/4/2022

Clemson

W 75-65

Away

1/8/2022

North Carolina

L 74-58

Away

1/12/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/15/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

1/22/2022

NC State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Louisville

-

Home

1/29/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/8/2021

Cornell

W 93-60

Home

12/12/2021

Dayton

L 62-57

Away

12/17/2021

Saint Bonaventure

W 86-49

Home

12/22/2021

Duke

L 76-65

Away

1/4/2022

NC State

L 68-63

Home

1/12/2022

Virginia

-

Away

1/15/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

1/19/2022

NC State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Boston College

-

Away

1/24/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/26/2022

Miami

-

Home

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Virginia Tech at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

