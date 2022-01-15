Skip to main content

How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward A.J. Griffin (21) dribbles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents square off when the Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
  Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Wake Forest

  • The 62.7 points per game the Cavaliers average are 6.4 fewer points than the Demon Deacons give up (69.1).
  • The Demon Deacons put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 58.4 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
  • The Cavaliers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • The Demon Deacons' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (40.4%).

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jayden Gardner leads the Cavaliers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 7.6 PPG scoring average.
  • Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
  • Beekman is Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Kadin Shedrick leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists per game.
  • Isaiah Mucius knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Demon Deacons.
  • Jake Laravia (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wake Forest while Dallas Walton (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Virginia Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Clemson

L 67-50

Home

1/1/2022

Syracuse

W 74-69

Away

1/4/2022

Clemson

W 75-65

Away

1/8/2022

North Carolina

L 74-58

Away

1/12/2022

Virginia Tech

W 54-52

Home

1/15/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Away

1/22/2022

NC State

-

Away

1/24/2022

Louisville

-

Home

1/29/2022

Notre Dame

-

Away

2/1/2022

Boston College

-

Home

Wake Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

Louisville

L 73-69

Away

1/1/2022

Miami

L 92-84

Away

1/4/2022

Florida State

W 76-54

Home

1/8/2022

Syracuse

W 77-74

Home

1/12/2022

Duke

L 76-64

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia

-

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

1/22/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

1/24/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/29/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

2/2/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Wake Forest at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

