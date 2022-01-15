How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC opponents square off when the Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: John Paul Jones Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Virginia vs. Wake Forest
- The 62.7 points per game the Cavaliers average are 6.4 fewer points than the Demon Deacons give up (69.1).
- The Demon Deacons put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 58.4 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- The Cavaliers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- The Demon Deacons' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (40.4%).
Virginia Players to Watch
- Jayden Gardner leads the Cavaliers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 7.6 PPG scoring average.
- Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.
- Beekman is Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Kadin Shedrick leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists per game.
- Isaiah Mucius knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Demon Deacons.
- Jake Laravia (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wake Forest while Dallas Walton (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Clemson
L 67-50
Home
1/1/2022
Syracuse
W 74-69
Away
1/4/2022
Clemson
W 75-65
Away
1/8/2022
North Carolina
L 74-58
Away
1/12/2022
Virginia Tech
W 54-52
Home
1/15/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/22/2022
NC State
-
Away
1/24/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/29/2022
Notre Dame
-
Away
2/1/2022
Boston College
-
Home
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
Louisville
L 73-69
Away
1/1/2022
Miami
L 92-84
Away
1/4/2022
Florida State
W 76-54
Home
1/8/2022
Syracuse
W 77-74
Home
1/12/2022
Duke
L 76-64
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/22/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/24/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/29/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/2/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home