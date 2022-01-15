How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ACC opponents square off when the Virginia Cavaliers (10-6, 4-2 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-4, 3-3 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena

Key Stats for Virginia vs. Wake Forest

The 62.7 points per game the Cavaliers average are 6.4 fewer points than the Demon Deacons give up (69.1).

The Demon Deacons put up an average of 79.1 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 58.4 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

The Cavaliers make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Demon Deacons' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (40.4%).

Virginia Players to Watch

Jayden Gardner leads the Cavaliers in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Virginia's best passer is Reece Beekman, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 7.6 PPG scoring average.

Kihei Clark makes more threes per game than any other member of the Cavaliers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest.

Beekman is Virginia's leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Kadin Shedrick leads them in blocks with 2.8 per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists per game.

Isaiah Mucius knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Demon Deacons.

Jake Laravia (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wake Forest while Dallas Walton (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Clemson L 67-50 Home 1/1/2022 Syracuse W 74-69 Away 1/4/2022 Clemson W 75-65 Away 1/8/2022 North Carolina L 74-58 Away 1/12/2022 Virginia Tech W 54-52 Home 1/15/2022 Wake Forest - Home 1/19/2022 Pittsburgh - Away 1/22/2022 NC State - Away 1/24/2022 Louisville - Home 1/29/2022 Notre Dame - Away 2/1/2022 Boston College - Home

Wake Forest Schedule