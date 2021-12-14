How to Watch VMI at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wake Forest continued its great start to the season on Saturday when it beat South Carolina Upstate 79-53. The win was the Demon Deacons third in a row after they beat Northwestern in overtime and then took down Virginia Tech in their ACC opener.
How to Watch VMI at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: NESN Plus
Wake Forest is now 9-1 on the year and is going to be the favorite to win its final two non-conference games before it gets into the thick of its ACC schedule. Tuesday the first of those last two is against a VMI team that has won four straight games.
The Keydets started the year just 3-4 this season, but have become hot and are playing their best basketball of the year, as they are now 7-4.
VMI has been playing great, but are still looking for a marquee win and going into Wake Forest and beating the red-hot Demon Deacons would be a huge upset.
