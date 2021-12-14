Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    How to Watch VMI at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wake Forest goes for its fourth straight win on Tuesday night when it hosts VMI.
    Wake Forest continued its great start to the season on Saturday when it beat South Carolina Upstate 79-53. The win was the Demon Deacons third in a row after they beat Northwestern in overtime and then took down Virginia Tech in their ACC opener.

    Game Date: Dec. 14, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the VMI at Wake Forest game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wake Forest is now 9-1 on the year and is going to be the favorite to win its final two non-conference games before it gets into the thick of its ACC schedule. Tuesday the first of those last two is against a VMI team that has won four straight games.

    The Keydets started the year just 3-4 this season, but have become hot and are playing their best basketball of the year, as they are now 7-4.

    VMI has been playing great, but are still looking for a marquee win and going into Wake Forest and beating the red-hot Demon Deacons would be a huge upset.

