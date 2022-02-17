Skip to main content

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top team in the Northeast Conference, Wagner, takes on Sacred Heart on Thursday in college basketball.

It's been a fantastic season thus far for Wagner of the Northeast Conference in men's basketball, as the Seahawks currently sit first in the standings with a 13-1 record in conference play and a 17-3 record overall. 

How to Watch Wagner at Sacred Heart Today:

Game Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the Wagner at Sacred Heart game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are coming off of a bit of adversity, however, dropping their last matchup 80-65 against Merrimack despite 22 points and six rebounds out of Will Martinez and 14 points and nine rebounds from Alex Morales.

Prior to that, the Seahawks had won 14 games in a row, a stretch that included a 71-57 victory over Merrimack on Jan. 23, making their last result all the more surprising.

Sacred Heart has struggled all season long, on the other hand, currently sitting ninth out of the 10 teams in the conference with a 4-10 record against Northeast competition and an 8-17 record overall.

The Pioneers have dropped three games in a row now, including most recently falling 70-63 to, coincidentally enough, Merrimack.

To catch this underrated matchup, tune to SportsNet NY at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

