How to Watch Wagner vs. Bryant: NEC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 seed Bryant Bulldogs (22-9, 15-2 NEC) take on the No. 2 Wagner Seahawks (22-5, 13-3 NEC) in the championship game of the NEC tournament on Tuesday at 7:00 PM. Watch to see the winner earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
How to Watch Bryant vs. Wagner
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Chace Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bryant
-3
150 points
Key Stats for Bryant vs. Wagner
- The Bulldogs score 13.6 more points per game (75.7) than the Seahawks allow (62.1).
- The Seahawks score an average of 72.9 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 71.4 the Bulldogs allow.
- The Bulldogs make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- The Seahawks have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Bryant Players to Watch
- Charles Pride posts a team-best 8.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 18.2 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Peter Kiss posts a team-high 24.7 points per contest. He is also posting 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Adham Eleeda is averaging 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Hall Elisias averages 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.
- Greg Calixte puts up 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
Wagner Players to Watch
- Alex Morales paces the Seahawks in scoring (18.2 points per game), rebounding (8.0) and assists (3.9), shooting 50.0% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 trey per game. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Will Martinez is posting 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, making 47.8% of his shots from the field.
- The Seahawks get 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Raekwon Rogers.
- Elijah Ford is averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 54.7% of his shots from the field.
- The Seahawks get 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Delonnie Hunt.
How To Watch
March
8
2022
NEC Tournament: Wagner at Bryant
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)