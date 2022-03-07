Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Bryant Bulldogs (22-9, 15-2 NEC) take on the No. 2 Wagner Seahawks (22-5, 13-3 NEC) in the championship game of the NEC tournament on Tuesday at 7:00 PM. Watch to see the winner earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Bryant vs. Wagner

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Chace Athletic Center

Chace Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Bryant -3 150 points

Key Stats for Bryant vs. Wagner

The Bulldogs score 13.6 more points per game (75.7) than the Seahawks allow (62.1).

The Seahawks score an average of 72.9 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 71.4 the Bulldogs allow.

The Bulldogs make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

The Seahawks have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Bryant Players to Watch

Charles Pride posts a team-best 8.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 18.2 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Peter Kiss posts a team-high 24.7 points per contest. He is also posting 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Adham Eleeda is averaging 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Hall Elisias averages 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Greg Calixte puts up 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Wagner Players to Watch