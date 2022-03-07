Skip to main content

How to Watch Wagner vs. Bryant: NEC Tournament Championship Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Bryant Bulldogs (22-9, 15-2 NEC) take on the No. 2 Wagner Seahawks (22-5, 13-3 NEC) in the championship game of the NEC tournament on Tuesday at 7:00 PM. Watch to see the winner earn an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Bryant vs. Wagner

Bryant vs Wagner Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bryant

-3

150 points

Key Stats for Bryant vs. Wagner

  • The Bulldogs score 13.6 more points per game (75.7) than the Seahawks allow (62.1).
  • The Seahawks score an average of 72.9 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 71.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • The Bulldogs make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • The Seahawks have shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Bryant Players to Watch

  • Charles Pride posts a team-best 8.3 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 18.2 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Peter Kiss posts a team-high 24.7 points per contest. He is also posting 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Adham Eleeda is averaging 10.5 points, 0.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
  • Hall Elisias averages 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.
  • Greg Calixte puts up 6.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Wagner Players to Watch

  • Alex Morales paces the Seahawks in scoring (18.2 points per game), rebounding (8.0) and assists (3.9), shooting 50.0% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.0 trey per game. He also delivers 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Will Martinez is posting 12.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, making 47.8% of his shots from the field.
  • The Seahawks get 10.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Raekwon Rogers.
  • Elijah Ford is averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 54.7% of his shots from the field.
  • The Seahawks get 8.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Delonnie Hunt.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

NEC Tournament: Wagner at Bryant

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
