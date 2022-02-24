How to Watch Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (20-3, 13-1 NEC) will visit the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-22, 3-10 NEC) after winning eight road games in a row. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Rothman Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner
- The Knights average 58.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 60.7 the Seahawks give up.
- The Seahawks average just 1.5 more points per game (71.7) than the Knights give up (70.2).
- The Knights make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (41%).
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
- John Square Jr. is averaging 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Brandon Rush paces his team in both points (13) and assists (1.8) per game, and also puts up 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Anquan Hill posts a team-high 5.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor.
- Devon Dunn puts up a team-leading 2 assists per game. He is also posting 10.2 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 35% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Sebastien Lamaute is posting 6 points, 1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
Wagner Players to Watch
- Alex Morales leads the Seahawks in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (7.6) and assists (3.7), shooting 52.1% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range with 1 trey per contest. He also puts up 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Seahawks receive 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Will Martinez.
- Raekwon Rogers is averaging 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 59.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Elijah Ford gives the Seahawks 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Delonnie Hunt is putting up 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, making 36.8% of his shots from the floor.
