How to Watch Wagner vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Wagner Seahawks (20-3, 13-1 NEC) will visit the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-22, 3-10 NEC) after winning eight road games in a row. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Rothman Center

Rothman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Wagner

The Knights average 58.4 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 60.7 the Seahawks give up.

The Seahawks average just 1.5 more points per game (71.7) than the Knights give up (70.2).

The Knights make 40.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Seahawks have allowed to their opponents (41%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

John Square Jr. is averaging 8.3 points, 1.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Brandon Rush paces his team in both points (13) and assists (1.8) per game, and also puts up 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Anquan Hill posts a team-high 5.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor.

Devon Dunn puts up a team-leading 2 assists per game. He is also posting 10.2 points and 1.8 rebounds, shooting 35% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sebastien Lamaute is posting 6 points, 1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Wagner Players to Watch