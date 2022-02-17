How to Watch Wagner vs. Sacred Heart: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wagner Seahawks (18-3, 11-1 NEC) aim to continue a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-17, 4-8 NEC) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: William H. Pitt Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wagner
-8.5
141.5 points
Key Stats for Sacred Heart vs. Wagner
- The 71.2 points per game the Seahawks average are the same as the Pioneers allow.
- The Pioneers' 72.1 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 60 the Seahawks allow.
- The Seahawks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Pioneers allow to opponents.
- The Pioneers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 40.5% the Seahawks' opponents have shot this season.
Wagner Players to Watch
- Alex Morales paces his team in points (17.8), rebounds (7.7) and assists (3.7) per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Elijah Ford averages 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Will Martinez posts 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field.
- Raekwon Rogers puts up 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.8% from the field.
- Delonnie Hunt posts 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 36.8% from the field.
Sacred Heart Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas is the Pioneers' top scorer (16.9 points per game) and assist man (2.6), and contributes 3.5 rebounds.
- Nico Galette is No. 1 on the Pioneers in rebounding (8.2 per game), and posts 11.1 points and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Aaron Clarke is posting a team-leading 4 assists per contest. And he is producing 16.2 points and 1.6 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Bryce Johnson gives the Pioneers 6.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Cantavio Dutreil gives the Pioneers 5.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
