How to Watch Wagner vs. Sacred Heart: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wagner Seahawks (18-3, 11-1 NEC) aim to continue a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-17, 4-8 NEC) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Wagner

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: William H. Pitt Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wagner vs Sacred Heart Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wagner

-8.5

141.5 points

Key Stats for Sacred Heart vs. Wagner

  • The 71.2 points per game the Seahawks average are the same as the Pioneers allow.
  • The Pioneers' 72.1 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 60 the Seahawks allow.
  • The Seahawks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Pioneers allow to opponents.
  • The Pioneers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 40.5% the Seahawks' opponents have shot this season.

Wagner Players to Watch

  • Alex Morales paces his team in points (17.8), rebounds (7.7) and assists (3.7) per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Elijah Ford averages 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Will Martinez posts 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field.
  • Raekwon Rogers puts up 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.8% from the field.
  • Delonnie Hunt posts 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 36.8% from the field.

Sacred Heart Players to Watch

  • Tyler Thomas is the Pioneers' top scorer (16.9 points per game) and assist man (2.6), and contributes 3.5 rebounds.
  • Nico Galette is No. 1 on the Pioneers in rebounding (8.2 per game), and posts 11.1 points and 2.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Aaron Clarke is posting a team-leading 4 assists per contest. And he is producing 16.2 points and 1.6 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
  • Bryce Johnson gives the Pioneers 6.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Cantavio Dutreil gives the Pioneers 5.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Wagner at Sacred Heart

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
