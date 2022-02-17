How to Watch Wagner vs. Sacred Heart: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Jalanni White (14) shoots the ball as Wagner Seahawks forward Raekwon Rogers (32) and guard Elijah Ford (4) defend during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Wagner Seahawks (18-3, 11-1 NEC) aim to continue a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-17, 4-8 NEC) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Wagner

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: William H. Pitt Center

Favorite Spread Total Wagner -8.5 141.5 points

Key Stats for Sacred Heart vs. Wagner

The 71.2 points per game the Seahawks average are the same as the Pioneers allow.

The Pioneers' 72.1 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 60 the Seahawks allow.

The Seahawks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Pioneers allow to opponents.

The Pioneers are shooting 43.7% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 40.5% the Seahawks' opponents have shot this season.

Wagner Players to Watch

Alex Morales paces his team in points (17.8), rebounds (7.7) and assists (3.7) per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Elijah Ford averages 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Will Martinez posts 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field.

Raekwon Rogers puts up 10.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.8% from the field.

Delonnie Hunt posts 6.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 36.8% from the field.

Sacred Heart Players to Watch