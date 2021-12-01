Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wagner at Seton Hall in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Undefeated Wagner hits the road to face No. 25 Seton Hall.
    Author:

    Wagner has only played two games this season because it had its last two games postponed against St. Peter's and N.J.I.T. The Seahawks won the two games they did play. One came against VCU, 58-44 and the other against Hartford, 77-59.

    Wagner is one of those teams that doesn't look like it could be a threat to a Top 25 ranked team, but with so little video, the Seahawks could come out and surprise everyone. Alex Morales leads the Seahawks in points per game with 17.5 and rebounds per game with 8.0. He also adds 1.5 steals per game.

    How to Watch Wagner at Seton Hall in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 2

    Live stream the Wagner at Seton Hall game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Seton Hall is ranked No. 25 in the nation. The Pirates are 5-1 this season, losing their only game by three points against Ohio State, 79-76. Outside of that, they beat Yale, Michigan, California and Bethune-Cookman. Two were by under three points and two by more than 10.

    Jared Rhoden leads the Pirates in PPG with 18.4 and rebounds per game with 6.2. He also has 1.4 steals per game. They are two very talented players that will be battling it out in this contest. Rhoden hasn't seen anyone like Morales yet this season.

    Obviously, with the Pirates being a top 25 team, they are going to be the favorite to win. However, it would be foolish to overlook the talent that Wagner possesses. Seton Hall can not take this for granted.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Wagner vs. Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
