How to Watch Wagner vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates (5-1) take on the Wagner Seahawks (2-0) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Wagner
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Wagner
- Last year, the Pirates recorded 71.3 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Seahawks allowed.
- The Seahawks scored just 1.6 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Pirates gave up to opponents (69.7).
- The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Seahawks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- The Seahawks shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili paced his squad in both points (17.5) and rebounds (7.6) per game last season, and also averaged 3.2 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jared Rhoden averaged 14.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest last year.
- Shavar Reynolds was tops on his team in assists per contest (4.2) last season, and also averaged 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 1.8 steals and 0 blocks.
- Myles Cale put up 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last season.
- Ike Obiagu put up 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0 steals and 2.9 blocks (sixth in college basketball).
Wagner Players to Watch
- Elijah Ford accumulated 17.7 points and 7.7 boards per game last season.
- Alex Morales distributed 4.3 assists per game while scoring 16.8 PPG.
- Delonnie Hunt hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Ford racked up two steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.
