Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wagner vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) shoots the ball as Seton Hall Pirates center Ike Obiagu (21) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 8, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) shoots the ball as Seton Hall Pirates center Ike Obiagu (21) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates (5-1) take on the Wagner Seahawks (2-0) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Wagner

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Prudential Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Wagner

    • Last year, the Pirates recorded 71.3 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Seahawks allowed.
    • The Seahawks scored just 1.6 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Pirates gave up to opponents (69.7).
    • The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Seahawks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
    • The Seahawks shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili paced his squad in both points (17.5) and rebounds (7.6) per game last season, and also averaged 3.2 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
    • Jared Rhoden averaged 14.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Shavar Reynolds was tops on his team in assists per contest (4.2) last season, and also averaged 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 1.8 steals and 0 blocks.
    • Myles Cale put up 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last season.
    • Ike Obiagu put up 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0 steals and 2.9 blocks (sixth in college basketball).

    Wagner Players to Watch

    • Elijah Ford accumulated 17.7 points and 7.7 boards per game last season.
    • Alex Morales distributed 4.3 assists per game while scoring 16.8 PPG.
    • Delonnie Hunt hit an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Ford racked up two steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Wagner at Seton Hall

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) shoots the ball over LA Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    24 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after getting fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) take the opening tipoff to start the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) defends during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton (18) scores a basket between Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) and forward Richaun Holmes (22) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy