Dec 8, 2020; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) shoots the ball as Seton Hall Pirates center Ike Obiagu (21) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates (5-1) take on the Wagner Seahawks (2-0) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Wagner

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Prudential Center

Prudential Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Seton Hall vs. Wagner

Last year, the Pirates recorded 71.3 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Seahawks allowed.

The Seahawks scored just 1.6 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Pirates gave up to opponents (69.7).

The Pirates made 44.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Seahawks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

The Seahawks shot at a 44.2% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates averaged.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili paced his squad in both points (17.5) and rebounds (7.6) per game last season, and also averaged 3.2 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jared Rhoden averaged 14.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest last year.

Shavar Reynolds was tops on his team in assists per contest (4.2) last season, and also averaged 7.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he put up 1.8 steals and 0 blocks.

Myles Cale put up 11.6 points, 0.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest last season.

Ike Obiagu put up 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he posted 0 steals and 2.9 blocks (sixth in college basketball).

Wagner Players to Watch