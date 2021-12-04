How to Watch Wagner at Stony Brook in College Basketball

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wagner at Stony Brook in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wagner will take on Stony Brook in what could be a very entertaining Saturday matchup.
    Author:

    Most fans will tune in when top teams face off against each other in college basketball action. However, there are some under-the-radar games that are certainly worth watching. One of those matchups today features Wagner hitting the road to take on Stony Brook.

    How to Watch Wagner Seahawks at Stony Brook Seawolves Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: SportsNet NY

    Live stream the Wagner Seahawks at Stony Brook Seawolves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    So far this season, the Seahawks have gone 2-1. They have shown flashes of being a quality basketball team, but no one has seen enough of them quite yet. Last time out, Wagner ended up losing to No. 25 Seton Hall by a final score of 85-63.

    On the other side of this matchup, the Seawolves have begun the year with a 3-3 record. They have some work to do to get back in the hunt. In their last game, Stony Brook ended up losing to American University by a final score of 80-57.

    This may not be an elite matchup, but it should be entertaining. Both of these teams are hungry to pick up a big win. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Wagner at Stony Brook

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portland Timbers
    MLS

    How to Watch Conference Final: Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers

    1 minute ago
    stony brook
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wagner at Stony Brook in College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17240035
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC at Washington State

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Saint Bonaventure vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights guard Jalen Rucker (1) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Air Force vs. Army: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida State vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (11) shoots the ball as Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Princeton vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    39 minutes ago
    March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; BYU Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the second half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado State vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Grambling: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    43 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy