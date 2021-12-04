How to Watch Wagner at Stony Brook in College Basketball

Wagner will take on Stony Brook in what could be a very entertaining Saturday matchup.

Most fans will tune in when top teams face off against each other in college basketball action. However, there are some under-the-radar games that are certainly worth watching. One of those matchups today features Wagner hitting the road to take on Stony Brook.

How to Watch Wagner Seahawks at Stony Brook Seawolves Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

So far this season, the Seahawks have gone 2-1. They have shown flashes of being a quality basketball team, but no one has seen enough of them quite yet. Last time out, Wagner ended up losing to No. 25 Seton Hall by a final score of 85-63.

On the other side of this matchup, the Seawolves have begun the year with a 3-3 record. They have some work to do to get back in the hunt. In their last game, Stony Brook ended up losing to American University by a final score of 80-57.

This may not be an elite matchup, but it should be entertaining. Both of these teams are hungry to pick up a big win. Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

