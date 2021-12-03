Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Wagner vs. Stony Brook: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wagner Seahawks (2-1) go up against the Stony Brook Seawolves (3-3) at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game tips at 6:31 PM ET.

    How to Watch Stony Brook vs. Wagner

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:31 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: Island Federal Credit Union Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Stony Brook vs. Wagner

    • Last year, the Seawolves recorded 66.2 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 68.7 the Seahawks allowed.
    • The Seahawks scored an average of 71.3 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 65.6 the Seawolves gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Seawolves had a 41.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% lower than the 43.4% of shots the Seahawks' opponents made.
    • The Seahawks' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.5 percentage points higher than the Seawolves had given up to their opponents (40.7%).

    Stony Brook Players to Watch

    • Tykei Greene is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7.7), and also averages 10 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Frankie Policelli puts up 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 35.4% from the field and 31.4% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jahlil Jenkins is averaging 12.2 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.
    • Juan Felix Rodriguez averages 7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor.

    Wagner Players to Watch

    • Elijah Ford averaged 17.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • Alex Morales averaged 4.3 assists per game while also scoring 16.8 points per contest.
    • Delonnie Hunt made 1.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Ford averaged two takeaways and 0.7 rejections per game last season.

