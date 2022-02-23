How to Watch Wake Forest at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

Wake Forest heads to Clemson on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game.

Wake Forest snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday when it got a huge win over Notre Dame. The Demon Deacons outscored the Fighting Irish by 11 points in the second half to pick up a 79-74 win.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Clemson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Wake Forest was coming off losses to Miami and Duke but got back in the win column and is now 11-6 in the ACC. It has solidified its spot in the NCAA Tournament with a couple of weeks left in the season.

Wednesday night, the Demon Deacons will look to avoid a letdown when they travel to a Clemson team that is on a six-game losing streak.

The Tigers dropped another game Saturday when they went to Louisville and lost 70-61. It was their second straight road game as they had lost at Florida State on Tuesday.

Wednesday, they return back home trying to get back in the win column when they play Wake Forest for the only time this year.

Wake Forest will be a huge favorite in this one, but coming off a big win it could be susceptible to an upset. Clemson is looking to do just that.

