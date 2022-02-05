How to Watch Wake Forest at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

Wake Forest goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Florida State

Wake Forest hits the road Saturday for the first of two straight away from home. The Demon Deacons will first invade Florida State before heading to NC State on Wednesday.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Florida State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Wake Forest bounced back from a bad 94-72 loss to Syracuse a week ago to get a win against Pitt on Wednesday.

The Demon Deacons are now 8-4 in the ACC and 18-5 overall as they continue to make a push for an NCAA Tournament bid.

Saturday they look to get their second straight and beat Florida State for the second time this season.

The Seminoles lost to them 76-54 back on January 4th and will be looking to get a season split with a win on Saturday afternoon.

In order to get the win they are going to have to snap a three-game losing streak. They have lost to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Clemson over the last three and have gone from first place in the ACC to just 6-5.

They are desperate for a win and they get the next two games at home and need to take advantage of it.

