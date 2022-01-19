Wake Forest goes for its second straight win in college basketball on Wednesday night when it travels to Georgia Tech to take on the Yellow Jackets.

Wake Forest bounced back from a loss to Duke on Wednesday with a big 63-55 win at Virginia on Saturday. The win against the Cavaliers got the Demon Deacons back over .500 at 4-3.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

It was a huge road win for Wake Forest, who is trying to prove that it belongs among the top teams in the ACC. The Demon Deacons are currently 14-4 overall and continue to be the surprise team in the conference.

Wednesday night, they will look to continue their great play against a Georgia Tech team that has lost four of its last five.

The Yellow Jackets dropped to 1-5 in the ACC on Saturday when it got beat by North Carolina 88-65. The loss kept them from winning their second straight game as they had beat Boston College 81-76 last Wednesday.

Georgia Tech started the year 5-1 and were looking good, but have won just two games since as its schedule increased in difficulty.

Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets will look to get their biggest win of the year as they try and upset a Wake Forest team who is trying to hang around the top of the ACC.

