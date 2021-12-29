Wake Forest goes for its sixth straight win Wednesday night when it travels to Louisville.

Wake Forest gets back on the court for the first time since Dec. 17 when it picked up its 11th win against Charlotte. The Demon Deacons had their last game against Boston College postponed.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Louisville in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Wake Forest at Louisville game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wednesday, they look to get their second ACC win after they beat Virginia Tech by 19 in their opener.

Wednesday night, that will be against a Louisville team that is coming off an 82-72 loss to Western Kentucky.

The loss to the Hilltoppers dropped the Cardinals' record to 7-4 and was their third loss over their last four.

One of those wins was in their ACC opener against NC State, so despite their recent struggles, they can still get to 2-0 in conference with a big win against a red-hot Wake Forest team.

The Demon Deacons, though, will look to keep that from happening as they try to continue its surprising start.

Regional restrictions may apply.