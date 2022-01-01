Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Wake Forest at Miami in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wake Forest played a near-flawless non-conference schedule this year and looks to get a second ACC win against Miami.
    This season the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-2) are looking to make noise in the ACC after finishing 3-16 in league play last season. They are off to a 1-1 start with the Miami Hurricanes (10-3) up next on the schedule. Both teams played really well in non-conference play, with the Hurricanes currently on a six-game winning streak and look to start the year 3-0 in conference play.

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Watch Wake Forest at Miami online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Demon Deacons are coming off a tough loss to Louisville in ACC conference play and are looking to rebound after seeing their five game winning streak snapped:

    This season the Demon Deacons have built their record on two five game winning streaks, losing a game, then going right back to another five game winning streak.

    They would love to continue that trend in conference play with their next five games coming against Miami (today), Florida State, Syracuse, Duke (No. 2) and Virginia. Winning all of those games would go a long way to an ACC regular season title.

    If they are going to do that it will come largely on offense with their No. 33 scoring offense (80.2 points per game) and the play of senior guard Alondes Williams.

    Williams is averaging 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

    On the other side, Jim Larranaga’s club is solid on both ends of the floor, but also not one of the best teams in the country either. They get the job done.

    Senior guard Kameron McGusty paces the Hurricanes with 18.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. His other two backcourt mates, Isaiah Wong (15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists) and Charlie Moore (10.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds) help balance out the offense.

    So far in conference play the Hurricanes are averaging the most points through two games in the ACC with 85.5 points per game.

    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
