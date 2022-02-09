Wake Forest travels to NC State on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game in men's college basketball.

Wake Forest hits the road for the second straight game on Tuesday night. The Demon Deacons picked up a big road win on Saturday when they beat Florida State 68-60.

How to Watch Wake Forest at NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The win against the Seminoles was the second straight for them and the sixth in their last seven games. The great stretch has moved them to 9-4 in the ACC and an impressive 19-5 record overall.

It has been a great season for the Demon Deacons, but they still have a long way to go to get to the tournament and getting a win against NC State is a must.

The Wolfpack will look to keep that from happening as they try and snap a four-game losing streak.

NC State has played the conference teams tough, but has struggled and is now just 3-10 in the ACC.

The Wolfpack have near upsets against Purdue and Florida State but have come up short in both. Wednesday night, they will look to finally get that big win and send the Demon Deacons home with a crushing loss.

