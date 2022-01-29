Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wake Forest travels to Syracuse on Saturday night looking to win its fifth straight game.

Wake Forest's great season continued on Monday when it beat Boston College 87-57. The win was its fourth straight that has included a big 98-76 win against North Carolina.

The Demon Deacons are now 17-4 overall and 7-3 in the ACC. They have been one of the biggest surprises in the conference and are just a game back of first place.

Saturday night, they will look to stay hot and beat Syracuse for the second time this season.

The two teams played a close 77-74 overtime game back on Jan. 8. That loss was one of six in the last eight games for the Orange.

They have been struggling lately and it was compounded on Tuesday when they gave up 40 second-half points to Pitt and were outscored by 15 in the 11-point loss.

It was a bad loss for the Orange and dropped them to 3-6 in the conference. Syracuse has been teetering on the edge lately and needs wins if they want to get have any shot at making the NCAA Tournament at the end of the year.

Saturday night that means finding a way to pull off the upset of the Demon Deacons.

