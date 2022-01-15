How to Watch Wake Forest at Virginia in Men's College Basketball

Virginia looks to win its second straight game on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Wake Forest

Virginia welcomes Wake Forest to town after it beat rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday 74-72. The win kept the Cavaliers from losing a second straight after they lost to North Carolina last weekend.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Virginia in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Wake Forest at Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win also improved their ACC record to 4-2 and they are now 10-6 overall.

The Cavaliers are still trying to find more consistency in their game, but it won't be easy in a tough ACC conference.

They do have some winnable games coming up starting with a Wake Forest team who is coming off a loss to Duke on Wednesday night.

The Demon Deacons are a surprising 13-4 overall but are just 3-3 in the ACC. They played well in the non-conference part of the schedule but have struggled once conference play has started.

Saturday they have an opportunity to pick up a big road win and show that their early season success was not a mirage.

Both teams need this win to prove that they belong near the top of the conference and it should be a great game.

Regional restrictions may apply.