How to Watch Wake Forest at Virginia in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Virginia welcomes Wake Forest to town after it beat rival Virginia Tech on Wednesday 74-72. The win kept the Cavaliers from losing a second straight after they lost to North Carolina last weekend.
Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022
Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: Marquee Sports Network
The win also improved their ACC record to 4-2 and they are now 10-6 overall.
The Cavaliers are still trying to find more consistency in their game, but it won't be easy in a tough ACC conference.
They do have some winnable games coming up starting with a Wake Forest team who is coming off a loss to Duke on Wednesday night.
The Demon Deacons are a surprising 13-4 overall but are just 3-3 in the ACC. They played well in the non-conference part of the schedule but have struggled once conference play has started.
Saturday they have an opportunity to pick up a big road win and show that their early season success was not a mirage.
Both teams need this win to prove that they belong near the top of the conference and it should be a great game.
