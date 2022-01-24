Wake Forest vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-4, 6-3 ACC) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-9, 3-4 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022

Monday, January 24, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

The 79.3 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 13.6 more points than the Eagles give up (65.7).

The Eagles' 67.1 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 68.5 the Demon Deacons allow.

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

The Eagles have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

The Demon Deacons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Alondes Williams, who averages 20.4 points, 6.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game.

Isaiah Mucius makes more threes per game than any other member of the Demon Deacons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Jake Laravia is Wake Forest's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Dallas Walton leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

The Eagles' Makai Ashton-Langford racks up enough points (13.2 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

T.J. Bickerstaff grabs 7.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard.

Brevin Galloway is consistent from deep and leads the Eagles with 1.5 made threes per game.

Boston College's leader in steals is Ashton-Langford (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post (0.9 per game).

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Syracuse W 77-74 Home 1/12/2022 Duke L 76-64 Home 1/15/2022 Virginia W 63-55 Away 1/19/2022 Georgia Tech W 80-64 Away 1/22/2022 North Carolina W 98-76 Home 1/24/2022 Boston College - Home 1/29/2022 Syracuse - Away 2/2/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 2/5/2022 Florida State - Away 2/9/2022 NC State - Away 2/12/2022 Miami - Home

Boston College Schedule