Wake Forest vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-4, 6-3 ACC) hope to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (8-9, 3-4 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College

  • Game Day: Monday, January 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

  • The 79.3 points per game the Demon Deacons record are 13.6 more points than the Eagles give up (65.7).
  • The Eagles' 67.1 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 68.5 the Demon Deacons allow.
  • This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Eagles have shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • The Demon Deacons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Alondes Williams, who averages 20.4 points, 6.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Isaiah Mucius makes more threes per game than any other member of the Demon Deacons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Jake Laravia is Wake Forest's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Dallas Walton leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • The Eagles' Makai Ashton-Langford racks up enough points (13.2 per game) and assists (3.4 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • T.J. Bickerstaff grabs 7.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.2 points per game and adds 1.3 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Boston College rebounding leaderboard.
  • Brevin Galloway is consistent from deep and leads the Eagles with 1.5 made threes per game.
  • Boston College's leader in steals is Ashton-Langford (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Quinten Post (0.9 per game).

Wake Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Syracuse

W 77-74

Home

1/12/2022

Duke

L 76-64

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia

W 63-55

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia Tech

W 80-64

Away

1/22/2022

North Carolina

W 98-76

Home

1/24/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/29/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

2/2/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/5/2022

Florida State

-

Away

2/9/2022

NC State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Miami

-

Home

Boston College Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Pittsburgh

L 69-67

Away

1/12/2022

Georgia Tech

L 81-76

Home

1/15/2022

Clemson

W 70-68

Away

1/19/2022

Louisville

L 67-54

Away

1/22/2022

Virginia Tech

W 68-63

Home

1/24/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

1/26/2022

North Carolina

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

2/1/2022

Virginia

-

Away

2/8/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

2/12/2022

Duke

-

Home

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Boston College at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

michigan women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Makai Ashton-Langford (11) dribbles the ball against pressure from Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo (left) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/24/2022

1 minute ago
Coppin State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Howard at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Arizona State Gold
College Golf

How to Watch Southwestern Invitational, First Round

1 hour ago
chris-paul-devin-booker
SI Guide

Devin Booker, Suns Look to Stay Hot vs. Jazz

3 hours ago
college soccer
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Caen vs. Ajaccio

3 hours ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs. Comoros

4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy