The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

The Demon Deacons score 81.2 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 61.6 the Eagles give up.

The Eagles score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 67.1 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

The Eagles' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 21.0 points, pulling down 6.6 boards and distributing 4.9 assists per game.

The Demon Deacons get the most three-point shooting production out of Isaiah Mucius, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Boston College Players to Watch

DeMarr Langford Jr. is at the top of the Eagles scoring leaderboard with 12.1 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.

T.J. Bickerstaff has a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Boston College to take the top rebound spot on the team. Makai Ashton-Langford has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.

Jaeden Zackery is the top shooter from distance for the Eagles, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Zackery (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Northwestern W 77-73 Home 12/4/2021 Virginia Tech W 80-61 Away 12/11/2021 South Carolina Upstate W 79-53 Home 12/14/2021 VMI W 77-70 Home 12/17/2021 Charlotte W 82-79 Away 12/22/2021 Boston College - Home 12/29/2021 Louisville - Away 1/1/2022 Miami - Away 1/4/2022 Florida State - Home 1/8/2022 Syracuse - Home 1/12/2022 Duke - Home

Boston College Schedule