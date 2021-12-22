How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Boston College
- The Demon Deacons score 81.2 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 61.6 the Eagles give up.
- The Eagles score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 67.1 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- The Eagles' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 21.0 points, pulling down 6.6 boards and distributing 4.9 assists per game.
- The Demon Deacons get the most three-point shooting production out of Isaiah Mucius, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
- Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. is at the top of the Eagles scoring leaderboard with 12.1 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.
- T.J. Bickerstaff has a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Boston College to take the top rebound spot on the team. Makai Ashton-Langford has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.
- Jaeden Zackery is the top shooter from distance for the Eagles, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Zackery (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Northwestern
W 77-73
Home
12/4/2021
Virginia Tech
W 80-61
Away
12/11/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 79-53
Home
12/14/2021
VMI
W 77-70
Home
12/17/2021
Charlotte
W 82-79
Away
12/22/2021
Boston College
-
Home
12/29/2021
Louisville
-
Away
1/1/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/4/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/8/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/12/2022
Duke
-
Home
Boston College Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Columbia
W 73-60
Home
11/29/2021
South Florida
W 64-49
Home
12/3/2021
Notre Dame
W 73-57
Home
12/11/2021
Saint Louis
L 79-68
Away
12/13/2021
Albany (NY)
L 61-57
Home
12/22/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/29/2021
Florida State
-
Home
1/1/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Away
1/12/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
1/15/2022
Clemson
-
Away