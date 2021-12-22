Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to continue a five-game win streak when they host the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Boston College

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Boston College

    • The Demon Deacons score 81.2 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 61.6 the Eagles give up.
    • The Eagles score an average of 67.3 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 67.1 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
    • This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Eagles' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 21.0 points, pulling down 6.6 boards and distributing 4.9 assists per game.
    • The Demon Deacons get the most three-point shooting production out of Isaiah Mucius, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
    • Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Boston College Players to Watch

    • DeMarr Langford Jr. is at the top of the Eagles scoring leaderboard with 12.1 points per game. He also pulls down 4.8 rebounds and averages 2.3 assists per game.
    • T.J. Bickerstaff has a stat line of 7.6 rebounds, 9.5 points and 1.2 assists per game for Boston College to take the top rebound spot on the team. Makai Ashton-Langford has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 11.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per matchup.
    • Jaeden Zackery is the top shooter from distance for the Eagles, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
    • Zackery (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Boston College while Quinten Post (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wake Forest Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern

    W 77-73

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 80-61

    Away

    12/11/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 79-53

    Home

    12/14/2021

    VMI

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Charlotte

    W 82-79

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Duke

    -

    Home

    Boston College Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Columbia

    W 73-60

    Home

    11/29/2021

    South Florida

    W 64-49

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Notre Dame

    W 73-57

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Saint Louis

    L 79-68

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Albany (NY)

    L 61-57

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Boston College at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

