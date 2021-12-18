Wake Forest goes for its fifth straight win on Friday night when it travels to Charlotte to take on the 49ers

Wake Forest continued its hot start on Tuesday when it came back to beat VMI 77-70. The win improved its record to 10-1 on the season.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Charlotte in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

It has been a surprising start for the Demon Deacons as they won just six games last year. The team's improvement has been one of the best stories of the early season in college basketball.

Friday they will look to stay hot when they travel to face a Charlotte team that is coming off a one point win over Valparaiso.

The win against Valpo was just the 49ers second over their last six games. The slump comes after they won their first three games of the year.

Charlotte is just 5-4 on the year and are looking to get some good momentum before it starts Conference USA play at the end of the month.

It will have to play well on Friday to beat a streaking Wake Forest team.

