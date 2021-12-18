Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Charlotte: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives around Charlotte 49ers center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-1) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Charlotte vs. Wake Forest

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wake Forest vs Charlotte Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wake Forest

    -9

    139.5 points

    Key Stats for Charlotte vs. Wake Forest

    • The Demon Deacons record 81.1 points per game, 6.9 more points than the 74.2 the 49ers give up.
    • The 49ers score an average of 70.0 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 66.0 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
    • The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the 49ers allow to opponents.
    • The 49ers have shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams is tops on his team in points (19.8), rebounds (6.5) and assists (4.7) per game, shooting 56.8% from the floor and 34.2% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Jake Laravia is averaging 12.7 points, 2.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
    • Daivien Williamson is putting up 13.9 points, 1.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
    • Dallas Walton puts up 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor.
    • Isaiah Mucius posts 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    Charlotte Players to Watch

    • The 49ers get 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Aly Khalifa.
    • Austin Butler is the 49ers' top rebounder (6.4 per game), and he averages 12.0 points and 1.7 assists.
    • Clyde Trapp gets the 49ers 10.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Robert Braswell gives the 49ers 8.1 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Wake Forest at Charlotte

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

