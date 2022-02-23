Wake Forest vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) gets a hand on the ball dribbled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley (0) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers (12-15, 4-12 ACC) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-7, 11-6 ACC) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Wake Forest vs Clemson Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wake Forest

-3

144.5 points

Key Stats for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

  • The Demon Deacons put up 9.4 more points per game (78.5) than the Tigers give up (69.1).
  • The Tigers put up an average of 71.9 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 69.0 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
  • The Demon Deacons make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • The Tigers are shooting 45.4% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 40.7% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams paces his squad in points (19.9), rebounds (6.9) and assists (5.1) per game, shooting 52.4% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jake Laravia is putting up 14.8 points, 3.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Dallas Walton puts up 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
  • Daivien Williamson posts 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Isaiah Mucius puts up 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Clemson Players to Watch

  • PJ Hall is posting a team-high 15.5 points per contest. And he is producing 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists, making 48.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • David Collins tops the Tigers in rebounding (7.0 per game), and averages 10.1 points and 2.5 assists. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Al-Amir Dawes is posting 11.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
  • Hunter Tyson gets the Tigers 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Nick Honor is No. 1 on the Tigers in assists (2.7 per game), and averages 7.5 points and 1.4 rebounds. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Wake Forest at Clemson

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

