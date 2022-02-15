Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest at Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wake Forest looks to bounce back from a loss to Miami when it travels to Duke on Tuesday night.

Wake Forest got caught looking ahead on Saturday when it lost at home to Miami 76–72. The Demon Deacons were on a four-game winning streak and just a game back of Duke and Notre Dame for the top spot in the ACC but slipped up against the Hurricanes.

How to Watch Wake Forest at Duke in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Wake Forest at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped them to 10–5 in the ACC and now two games back of the Blue Devils and the Irish.

Wake Forest is still playing great basketball but now has to beat No. 9 Duke on the road if it wants any chance of making a run at the conference title.

Duke, though, will look to keep that from happening as it looks to beat the Demon Deacons for the second time this year.

The Blue Devils beat Wake Forest 76–64 back on Jan. 12. The win started a stretch in which they have won nine times in their last 11 games.

Duke will return home for this game after playing five of its last six on the road. In a weird twist, the Blue Devils went 5–0 on the road but lost their lone home game against Virginia.

On Tuesday, they will look to win their third in a row and push Wake Forest even further back in the ACC standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Wake Forest vs Duke

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
