How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 0-0 ACC) after winning five straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Duke

The Blue Devils record 14.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (68.6).

The Demon Deacons' 80 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 64.7 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

The Blue Devils make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 7.6 rebounds per game.

Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 4.9 per game while also scoring 16 points per contest.

Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Duke steals leader is Keels, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams is atop nearly all of the Demon Deacons' leaderboards by putting up 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Isaiah Mucius is the top shooter from deep for the Demon Deacons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.

Jake Laravia (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wake Forest while Dallas Walton (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/16/2021 Appalachian State W 92-67 Home 12/18/2021 Elon W 87-56 Home 12/22/2021 Virginia Tech W 76-65 Home 1/4/2022 Georgia Tech W 69-57 Home 1/8/2022 Miami L 76-74 Home 1/12/2022 Wake Forest - Away 1/15/2022 NC State - Home 1/18/2022 Florida State - Away 1/22/2022 Syracuse - Home 1/25/2022 Clemson - Home 1/29/2022 Louisville - Away

Wake Forest Schedule