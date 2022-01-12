How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 0-0 ACC) after winning five straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Duke
- The Blue Devils record 14.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (68.6).
- The Demon Deacons' 80 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 64.7 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- The Blue Devils make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.
Duke Players to Watch
- The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 7.6 rebounds per game.
- Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 4.9 per game while also scoring 16 points per contest.
- Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Duke steals leader is Keels, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams is atop nearly all of the Demon Deacons' leaderboards by putting up 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
- Isaiah Mucius is the top shooter from deep for the Demon Deacons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Jake Laravia (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wake Forest while Dallas Walton (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/16/2021
Appalachian State
W 92-67
Home
12/18/2021
Elon
W 87-56
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia Tech
W 76-65
Home
1/4/2022
Georgia Tech
W 69-57
Home
1/8/2022
Miami
L 76-74
Home
1/12/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/15/2022
NC State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/22/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/25/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/29/2022
Louisville
-
Away
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Charlotte
W 82-79
Away
12/29/2021
Louisville
L 73-69
Away
1/1/2022
Miami
L 92-84
Away
1/4/2022
Florida State
W 76-54
Home
1/8/2022
Syracuse
W 77-74
Home
1/12/2022
Duke
-
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/22/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/24/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/29/2022
Syracuse
-
Away