How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 0-0 ACC) after winning five straight home games. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Duke

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Duke

  • The Blue Devils record 14.7 more points per game (83.3) than the Demon Deacons give up (68.6).
  • The Demon Deacons' 80 points per game are 15.3 more points than the 64.7 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • The Blue Devils make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Duke Players to Watch

  • The Blue Devils leader in points and rebounds is Paolo Banchero, who scores 17.3 points and grabs 7.6 rebounds per game.
  • Wendell Moore leads Duke in assists, averaging 4.9 per game while also scoring 16 points per contest.
  • Trevor Keels leads the Blue Devils in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Duke steals leader is Keels, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mark Williams, who compiles 3.1 rejections per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams is atop nearly all of the Demon Deacons' leaderboards by putting up 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
  • Isaiah Mucius is the top shooter from deep for the Demon Deacons, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
  • Jake Laravia (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Wake Forest while Dallas Walton (1.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Duke Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/16/2021

Appalachian State

W 92-67

Home

12/18/2021

Elon

W 87-56

Home

12/22/2021

Virginia Tech

W 76-65

Home

1/4/2022

Georgia Tech

W 69-57

Home

1/8/2022

Miami

L 76-74

Home

1/12/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

1/15/2022

NC State

-

Home

1/18/2022

Florida State

-

Away

1/22/2022

Syracuse

-

Home

1/25/2022

Clemson

-

Home

1/29/2022

Louisville

-

Away

Wake Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/17/2021

Charlotte

W 82-79

Away

12/29/2021

Louisville

L 73-69

Away

1/1/2022

Miami

L 92-84

Away

1/4/2022

Florida State

W 76-54

Home

1/8/2022

Syracuse

W 77-74

Home

1/12/2022

Duke

-

Home

1/15/2022

Virginia

-

Away

1/19/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

1/22/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

1/24/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/29/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Duke at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
