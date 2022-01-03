Wake Forest vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the Florida State Seminoles (7-4, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Florida State

    • The Demon Deacons record 13.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Seminoles allow (67.4).
    • The Seminoles average 5.6 more points per game (74.9) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (69.3).
    • This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Seminoles are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.3% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 6.4 rebounds and distributing 5.2 assists per game.
    • Isaiah Mucius leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jake Laravia is Wake Forest's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Dallas Walton leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Florida State Players to Watch

    • The Seminoles' leader in scoring and rebounding is Malik Osborne with 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
    • Florida State's assist leader is Anthony Polite with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.8 points per game and grabs 5.1 rebounds per game.
    • Osborne makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.
    • Florida State's leader in steals is Caleb Mills (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rayquan Evans (0.8 per game).

    Wake Forest Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 79-53

    Home

    12/14/2021

    VMI

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Charlotte

    W 82-79

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Louisville

    L 73-69

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Miami

    L 92-84

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Duke

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    1/22/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    Florida State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Purdue

    L 93-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Syracuse

    L 63-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    South Carolina

    L 66-65

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 97-60

    Home

    1/1/2022

    NC State

    W 83-81

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Louisville

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Miami

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Duke

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Florida State at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

