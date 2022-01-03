Wake Forest vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Dre Davis (14) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the Florida State Seminoles (7-4, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Florida State

The Demon Deacons record 13.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Seminoles allow (67.4).

The Seminoles average 5.6 more points per game (74.9) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (69.3).

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have knocked down.

The Seminoles are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.3% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 6.4 rebounds and distributing 5.2 assists per game.

Isaiah Mucius leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jake Laravia is Wake Forest's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Dallas Walton leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

The Seminoles' leader in scoring and rebounding is Malik Osborne with 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Florida State's assist leader is Anthony Polite with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.8 points per game and grabs 5.1 rebounds per game.

Osborne makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.

Florida State's leader in steals is Caleb Mills (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rayquan Evans (0.8 per game).

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 South Carolina Upstate W 79-53 Home 12/14/2021 VMI W 77-70 Home 12/17/2021 Charlotte W 82-79 Away 12/29/2021 Louisville L 73-69 Away 1/1/2022 Miami L 92-84 Away 1/4/2022 Florida State - Home 1/8/2022 Syracuse - Home 1/12/2022 Duke - Home 1/15/2022 Virginia - Away 1/19/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 1/22/2022 North Carolina - Home

Florida State Schedule