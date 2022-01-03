Wake Forest vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-3, 0-0 ACC) will host the Florida State Seminoles (7-4, 0-0 ACC) after winning three home games in a row. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Florida State
- The Demon Deacons record 13.1 more points per game (80.5) than the Seminoles allow (67.4).
- The Seminoles average 5.6 more points per game (74.9) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (69.3).
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Seminoles' opponents have knocked down.
- The Seminoles are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 42.3% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 6.4 rebounds and distributing 5.2 assists per game.
- Isaiah Mucius leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jake Laravia is Wake Forest's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Dallas Walton leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Florida State Players to Watch
- The Seminoles' leader in scoring and rebounding is Malik Osborne with 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
- Florida State's assist leader is Anthony Polite with 3.2 per game. He also scores 9.8 points per game and grabs 5.1 rebounds per game.
- Osborne makes 1.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.
- Florida State's leader in steals is Caleb Mills (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Rayquan Evans (0.8 per game).
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 79-53
Home
12/14/2021
VMI
W 77-70
Home
12/17/2021
Charlotte
W 82-79
Away
12/29/2021
Louisville
L 73-69
Away
1/1/2022
Miami
L 92-84
Away
1/4/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/8/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/12/2022
Duke
-
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/22/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Purdue
L 93-65
Away
12/4/2021
Syracuse
L 63-60
Home
12/12/2021
South Carolina
L 66-65
Away
12/15/2021
Lipscomb
W 97-60
Home
1/1/2022
NC State
W 83-81
Away
1/4/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/8/2022
Louisville
-
Home
1/11/2022
Miami
-
Home
1/15/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
1/18/2022
Duke
-
Home
1/22/2022
Miami
-
Away