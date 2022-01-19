Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes square off when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-4, 4-3 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-9, 1-5 ACC) at Hank McCamish Pavilion, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest

Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wake Forest

-2.5

143.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Wake Forest

  • The 78.2 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are 8.4 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (69.8).
  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 68.5 points per game, only 0.2 more points than the 68.3 the Demon Deacons give up.
  • The Demon Deacons are shooting 47.6% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams leads his team in points (20.3), rebounds (6.8) and assists (4.9) per game, shooting 54.2% from the field and 31.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Jake Laravia puts up 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 59.6% from the field.
  • Dallas Walton puts up 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Mucius puts up 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Daivien Williamson is averaging 11.1 points, 0.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Jordan Usher is No. 1 on the Yellow Jackets in rebounding (7.2 per game), and posts 15.3 points and 2.4 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Khalid Moore is averaging 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 42.7% of his shots from the field.
  • Kyle Sturdivant is averaging 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor.
  • Deivon Smith gives the Yellow Jackets 5.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

