Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State
- Last year, the Demon Deacons put up 66.3 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Owls gave up.
- The Owls' 65.5 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 72.0 the Demon Deacons allowed to opponents.
- The Demon Deacons shot 41.0% from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.
- The Owls shot at a 42.0% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons averaged.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Daivien Williamson put up 12.9 points per game last season to go with 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Isaiah Mucius grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game, while Carter Whitt notched 2.6 assists per contest.
- Jonah Antonio hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Williamson and Emmanuel Okpomo were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 1.3 steals per game and Okpomo collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Spencer Rodgers averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season.
- Alex Peterson pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Terrell Burden averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
- Rodgers hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Rodgers and Chris Youngblood were defensive standouts last season, with Rodgers averaging 1.1 steals per game and Youngblood collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
William & Mary
W 77-59
Home
11/12/2021
Western Carolina
W 87-75
Home
11/17/2021
Charleston Southern
W 95-59
Home
11/20/2021
N.C. A&T
W 87-63
Home
11/23/2021
Kennesaw State
-
Home
11/26/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
11/30/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
12/4/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
12/11/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
12/14/2021
VMI
-
Home
Kennesaw State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Iowa State
L 84-73
Away
11/11/2021
Creighton
L 51-44
Away
11/14/2021
Piedmont
W 81-57
Home
11/15/2021
Carver
W 117-58
Home
11/19/2021
Belmont
L 97-78
Home
11/23/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
11/28/2021
Charleston Southern
-
Home
12/1/2021
Mercer
-
Home
12/5/2021
Wofford
-
Away
12/11/2021
Voorhees
-
Home
12/18/2021
Samford
-
Away