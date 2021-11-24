Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: ACCN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State

    • Last year, the Demon Deacons put up 66.3 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Owls gave up.
    • The Owls' 65.5 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 72.0 the Demon Deacons allowed to opponents.
    • The Demon Deacons shot 41.0% from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.
    • The Owls shot at a 42.0% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons averaged.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Daivien Williamson put up 12.9 points per game last season to go with 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
    • Isaiah Mucius grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game, while Carter Whitt notched 2.6 assists per contest.
    • Jonah Antonio hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Williamson and Emmanuel Okpomo were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 1.3 steals per game and Okpomo collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Kennesaw State Players to Watch

    • Spencer Rodgers averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season.
    • Alex Peterson pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Terrell Burden averaged 2.3 assists per contest.
    • Rodgers hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Rodgers and Chris Youngblood were defensive standouts last season, with Rodgers averaging 1.1 steals per game and Youngblood collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

    Wake Forest Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    William & Mary

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Western Carolina

    W 87-75

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 95-59

    Home

    11/20/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 87-63

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Kennesaw State

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    VMI

    -

    Home

    Kennesaw State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Iowa State

    L 84-73

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Creighton

    L 51-44

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Piedmont

    W 81-57

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Carver

    W 117-58

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Belmont

    L 97-78

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Charleston Southern

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Mercer

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Wofford

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Voorhees

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Samford

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Flames

    1 minute ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Idaho State Bengals guard Tarik Cool (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee State at Nebraska

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) takes selfies with fans after a draw against the New York Red Bulls at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kennesaw State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois State at Saint Louis

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy