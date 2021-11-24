Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-0) will try to continue a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Kennesaw State Owls (2-3) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State

Last year, the Demon Deacons put up 66.3 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Owls gave up.

The Owls' 65.5 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 72.0 the Demon Deacons allowed to opponents.

The Demon Deacons shot 41.0% from the field last season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Owls allowed to opponents.

The Owls shot at a 42.0% rate from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Daivien Williamson put up 12.9 points per game last season to go with 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Isaiah Mucius grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game, while Carter Whitt notched 2.6 assists per contest.

Jonah Antonio hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Williamson and Emmanuel Okpomo were defensive standouts last season, with Williamson averaging 1.3 steals per game and Okpomo collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Spencer Rodgers averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season.

Alex Peterson pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game, while Terrell Burden averaged 2.3 assists per contest.

Rodgers hit an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Rodgers and Chris Youngblood were defensive standouts last season, with Rodgers averaging 1.1 steals per game and Youngblood collecting 0.5 blocks per contest.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 William & Mary W 77-59 Home 11/12/2021 Western Carolina W 87-75 Home 11/17/2021 Charleston Southern W 95-59 Home 11/20/2021 N.C. A&T W 87-63 Home 11/23/2021 Kennesaw State - Home 11/26/2021 Oregon State - Home 11/30/2021 Northwestern - Home 12/4/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 12/11/2021 South Carolina Upstate - Home 12/14/2021 VMI - Home

Kennesaw State Schedule