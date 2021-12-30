Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Jalen Terry (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. DePaul defeated Louisville 62-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -5 143 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Wake Forest

The 70.8 points per game the Cardinals average are only 3.7 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (67.1).

The Demon Deacons score an average of 81.2 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 65.9 the Cardinals allow.

The Cardinals make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field, 10.1% higher than the 38.7% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams is tops on the Cardinals with 10.9 points per contest and 9.6 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.

Jarrod West paces the Cardinals at 3.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 points.

Dre Davis posts 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the floor.

Matt Cross averages 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Noah Locke puts up 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Wake Forest Players to Watch