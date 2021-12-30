Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Jalen Terry (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. DePaul defeated Louisville 62-55. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest

    Louisville vs Wake Forest Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisville

    -5

    143 points

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. Wake Forest

    • The 70.8 points per game the Cardinals average are only 3.7 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (67.1).
    • The Demon Deacons score an average of 81.2 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 65.9 the Cardinals allow.
    • The Cardinals make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
    • The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field, 10.1% higher than the 38.7% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Malik Williams is tops on the Cardinals with 10.9 points per contest and 9.6 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.
    • Jarrod West paces the Cardinals at 3.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 points.
    • Dre Davis posts 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the floor.
    • Matt Cross averages 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Noah Locke puts up 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams paces the Demon Deacons in scoring (21 points per game), rebounding (6.6) and assists (4.9), making 58% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Jake Laravia is putting up 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 62.7% of his shots from the floor.
    • Daivien Williamson is averaging 13.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
    • The Demon Deacons get 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Dallas Walton.
    • Isaiah Mucius gets the Demon Deacons 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Wake Forest at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

