Publish date:
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-1, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Louisville Cardinals (7-4, 0-0 ACC) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: KFC Yum! Center
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Wake Forest
- The 70.8 points per game the Cardinals average are only 3.7 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (67.1).
- The Demon Deacons score an average of 81.2 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 65.9 the Cardinals allow.
- The Cardinals make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field, 10.1% higher than the 38.7% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams is tops on the Cardinals with 10.9 points per contest and 9.6 rebounds, while also putting up 1.3 assists.
- Jarrod West paces the Cardinals at 3.7 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 points.
- Dre Davis posts 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the floor.
- Matt Cross averages 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Noah Locke puts up 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams paces the Demon Deacons in scoring (21 points per game), rebounding (6.6) and assists (4.9), making 58% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia is putting up 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 62.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Daivien Williamson is averaging 13.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.
- The Demon Deacons get 8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Dallas Walton.
- Isaiah Mucius gets the Demon Deacons 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
