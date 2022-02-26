How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (12-15, 6-11 ACC) will visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-8, 11-7 ACC) after losing six straight road games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Louisville
- The 78.1 points per game the Demon Deacons average are 8.7 more points than the Cardinals give up (69.4).
- The Cardinals' 68.1 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.7 points, pulling down 6.8 boards and distributing 5.0 assists per game.
- Isaiah Mucius makes more threes per game than any other member of the Demon Deacons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Jake Laravia is Wake Forest's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Dallas Walton leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams puts up 9.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Cardinals, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Jarrod West notches more assists than any other Louisville player with 3.0 per game. He also averages 5.8 points and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.
- Noah Locke is consistent from distance and leads the Cardinals with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Louisville's leader in steals and blocks is Malik Williams with 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
NC State
W 69-51
Away
2/12/2022
Miami
L 76-72
Home
2/15/2022
Duke
L 76-74
Away
2/19/2022
Notre Dame
W 79-74
Home
2/23/2022
Clemson
L 80-69
Away
2/26/2022
Louisville
-
Home
3/2/2022
NC State
-
Home
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Syracuse
L 92-69
Away
2/9/2022
Notre Dame
L 63-57
Away
2/16/2022
Miami
L 70-63
Home
2/19/2022
Clemson
W 70-61
Home
2/21/2022
North Carolina
L 70-63
Away
2/26/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
3/1/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
3/5/2022
Virginia
-
Home
