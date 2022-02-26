Skip to main content

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-15, 6-11 ACC) will visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-8, 11-7 ACC) after losing six straight road games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

  • The 78.1 points per game the Demon Deacons average are 8.7 more points than the Cardinals give up (69.4).
  • The Cardinals' 68.1 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.
  • The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.7 points, pulling down 6.8 boards and distributing 5.0 assists per game.
  • Isaiah Mucius makes more threes per game than any other member of the Demon Deacons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Jake Laravia is Wake Forest's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Dallas Walton leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Malik Williams puts up 9.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Cardinals, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Jarrod West notches more assists than any other Louisville player with 3.0 per game. He also averages 5.8 points and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.
  • Noah Locke is consistent from distance and leads the Cardinals with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Louisville's leader in steals and blocks is Malik Williams with 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Wake Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

NC State

W 69-51

Away

2/12/2022

Miami

L 76-72

Home

2/15/2022

Duke

L 76-74

Away

2/19/2022

Notre Dame

W 79-74

Home

2/23/2022

Clemson

L 80-69

Away

2/26/2022

Louisville

-

Home

3/2/2022

NC State

-

Home

Louisville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Syracuse

L 92-69

Away

2/9/2022

Notre Dame

L 63-57

Away

2/16/2022

Miami

L 70-63

Home

2/19/2022

Clemson

W 70-61

Home

2/21/2022

North Carolina

L 70-63

Away

2/26/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

3/1/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

3/5/2022

Virginia

-

Home

