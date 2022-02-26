How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (12-15, 6-11 ACC) will visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (21-8, 11-7 ACC) after losing six straight road games. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Louisville

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Louisville

The 78.1 points per game the Demon Deacons average are 8.7 more points than the Cardinals give up (69.4).

The Cardinals' 68.1 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 69.4 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.

The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 19.7 points, pulling down 6.8 boards and distributing 5.0 assists per game.

Isaiah Mucius makes more threes per game than any other member of the Demon Deacons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Jake Laravia is Wake Forest's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Dallas Walton leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Louisville Players to Watch

Malik Williams puts up 9.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Cardinals, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Jarrod West notches more assists than any other Louisville player with 3.0 per game. He also averages 5.8 points and grabs 2.6 rebounds per game.

Noah Locke is consistent from distance and leads the Cardinals with 2.1 made threes per game.

Louisville's leader in steals and blocks is Malik Williams with 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 NC State W 69-51 Away 2/12/2022 Miami L 76-72 Home 2/15/2022 Duke L 76-74 Away 2/19/2022 Notre Dame W 79-74 Home 2/23/2022 Clemson L 80-69 Away 2/26/2022 Louisville - Home 3/2/2022 NC State - Home

Louisville Schedule