Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after making a three point shot over Stetson Hatters guard Wheza Panzo (1) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after making a three point shot over Stetson Hatters guard Wheza Panzo (1) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (10-3, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Watsco Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Wake Forest

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Wake Forest

    • The Hurricanes score 7.7 more points per game (75.2) than the Demon Deacons allow (67.5).
    • The Demon Deacons score an average of 80.2 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allow.
    • The Hurricanes make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
    • The Demon Deacons' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45%).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Kameron McGusty paces his team in both points (18.4) and assists (2.1) per contest, and also averages 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Isaiah Wong is averaging 15.8 points, 2.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
    • Charlie Moore is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.4), and also posts 10.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jordan Miller posts a team-best 6 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.8 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor.
    • Sam Waardenburg averages 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the floor.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams tops the Demon Deacons in scoring (20.5 points per game), rebounding (6.4) and assists (5.1), shooting 55.7% from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range with 1.2 triples per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Jake Laravia gets the Demon Deacons 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • The Demon Deacons get 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Daivien Williamson.
    • Dallas Walton gets the Demon Deacons 8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
    • Isaiah Mucius gets the Demon Deacons 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Wake Forest at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 30, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) and Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux (28) fight for control of the puck during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9), defenseman Quinn Hughes (43), defenseman Tyler Myers (57) and left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate after a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharksat SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vancouver Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry (18) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) battle for a rebound during the second half at Moda Center. The Jazz won the game 120-105. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy