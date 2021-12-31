Publish date:
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (10-3, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Watsco Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Watsco Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Miami vs. Wake Forest
- The Hurricanes score 7.7 more points per game (75.2) than the Demon Deacons allow (67.5).
- The Demon Deacons score an average of 80.2 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes allow.
- The Hurricanes make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- The Demon Deacons' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45%).
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty paces his team in both points (18.4) and assists (2.1) per contest, and also averages 5.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Wong is averaging 15.8 points, 2.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Charlie Moore is tops on his team in assists per contest (3.4), and also posts 10.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jordan Miller posts a team-best 6 rebounds per game. He is also putting up 7.8 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 46.8% from the floor.
- Sam Waardenburg averages 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 53.3% from the floor.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams tops the Demon Deacons in scoring (20.5 points per game), rebounding (6.4) and assists (5.1), shooting 55.7% from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range with 1.2 triples per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jake Laravia gets the Demon Deacons 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Demon Deacons get 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Daivien Williamson.
- Dallas Walton gets the Demon Deacons 8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Mucius gets the Demon Deacons 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
