How to Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) dribbles the ball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dawson Powers-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes square off when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-8, 12-7 ACC) host the NC State Wolf Pack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. NC State

  • The Demon Deacons average just 4.4 more points per game (78.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (74.4).
  • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 73.1 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 69.6 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
  • The Demon Deacons make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points and assists per game, scoring 19.4 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
  • Jake Laravia leads Wake Forest in rebounding, grabbing 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 15.1 points a contest.
  • Isaiah Mucius leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Wake Forest steals leader is Laravia, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dallas Walton, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

NC State Players to Watch

  • Dereon Seabron is at the top of almost all of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards by collecting 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
  • Terquavion Smith is the top shooter from distance for the Wolf Pack, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Seabron (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wake Forest Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Miami

L 76-72

Home

2/15/2022

Duke

L 76-74

Away

2/19/2022

Notre Dame

W 79-74

Home

2/23/2022

Clemson

L 80-69

Away

2/26/2022

Louisville

W 99-77

Home

3/2/2022

NC State

-

Home

NC State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Wake Forest

L 69-51

Home

2/12/2022

Pittsburgh

L 71-69

Away

2/15/2022

Georgia Tech

W 76-61

Away

2/23/2022

Boston College

L 69-61

Home

2/26/2022

North Carolina

L 84-74

Home

3/2/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

3/5/2022

Florida State

-

Away

How To Watch

March
2
2022

NC State at Wake Forest

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
