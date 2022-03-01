How to Watch Wake Forest vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC foes square off when the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (22-8, 12-7 ACC) host the NC State Wolf Pack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. NC State
- The Demon Deacons average just 4.4 more points per game (78.8) than the Wolf Pack allow (74.4).
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 73.1 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 69.6 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
- The Demon Deacons make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points and assists per game, scoring 19.4 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
- Jake Laravia leads Wake Forest in rebounding, grabbing 6.8 boards per game while also scoring 15.1 points a contest.
- Isaiah Mucius leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Wake Forest steals leader is Laravia, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dallas Walton, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron is at the top of almost all of the Wolf Pack's leaderboards by collecting 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
- Terquavion Smith is the top shooter from distance for the Wolf Pack, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Seabron (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for NC State while Ebenezer Dowuona (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wake Forest Schedule
2/12/2022
Miami
L 76-72
Home
2/15/2022
Duke
L 76-74
Away
2/19/2022
Notre Dame
W 79-74
Home
2/23/2022
Clemson
L 80-69
Away
2/26/2022
Louisville
W 99-77
Home
3/2/2022
NC State
-
Home
NC State Schedule
2/9/2022
Wake Forest
L 69-51
Home
2/12/2022
Pittsburgh
L 71-69
Away
2/15/2022
Georgia Tech
W 76-61
Away
2/23/2022
Boston College
L 69-61
Home
2/26/2022
North Carolina
L 84-74
Home
3/2/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
3/5/2022
Florida State
-
Away
(Sign up now for a free trial.)