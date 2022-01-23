How to Watch Wake Forest vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) drives the ball around Miami Hurricanes guard Bensley Joseph (4) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 5-3 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-5, 4-2 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. North Carolina

The 78.3 points per game the Demon Deacons score are 7.2 more points than the Tar Heels give up (71.1).

The Tar Heels score an average of 78 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 68.1 the Demon Deacons give up.

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.

The Tar Heels are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 40.8% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.3 points, pulling down 6.8 rebounds and dishing out 5.2 assists per game.

Isaiah Mucius makes more threes per game than any other member of the Demon Deacons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot collects 17.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

RJ Davis notches more assists than any other North Carolina teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 13.2 points and pulls down 3.8 rebounds per game.

Caleb Love is consistent from three-point range and leads the Tar Heels with 2.2 made threes per game.

North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.4 per game).

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/4/2022 Florida State W 76-54 Home 1/8/2022 Syracuse W 77-74 Home 1/12/2022 Duke L 76-64 Home 1/15/2022 Virginia W 63-55 Away 1/19/2022 Georgia Tech W 80-64 Away 1/22/2022 North Carolina - Home 1/24/2022 Boston College - Home 1/29/2022 Syracuse - Away 2/2/2022 Pittsburgh - Home 2/5/2022 Florida State - Away 2/9/2022 NC State - Away

North Carolina Schedule