How to Watch Wake Forest vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 5-3 ACC) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-5, 4-2 ACC) in a matchup of ACC rivals at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. North Carolina
- The 78.3 points per game the Demon Deacons score are 7.2 more points than the Tar Heels give up (71.1).
- The Tar Heels score an average of 78 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 68.1 the Demon Deacons give up.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is five% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents have made.
- The Tar Heels are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 40.8% the Demon Deacons' opponents have shot this season.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.3 points, pulling down 6.8 rebounds and dishing out 5.2 assists per game.
- Isaiah Mucius makes more threes per game than any other member of the Demon Deacons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot collects 17.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- RJ Davis notches more assists than any other North Carolina teammate with 3.5 per game. He also averages 13.2 points and pulls down 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Caleb Love is consistent from three-point range and leads the Tar Heels with 2.2 made threes per game.
- North Carolina's leader in steals is Love (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bacot (1.4 per game).
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/4/2022
Florida State
W 76-54
Home
1/8/2022
Syracuse
W 77-74
Home
1/12/2022
Duke
L 76-64
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia
W 63-55
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia Tech
W 80-64
Away
1/22/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/24/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/29/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
2/2/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
2/5/2022
Florida State
-
Away
2/9/2022
NC State
-
Away
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Boston College
W 91-65
Away
1/5/2022
Notre Dame
L 78-73
Away
1/8/2022
Virginia
W 74-58
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia Tech
W 88-65
Home
1/18/2022
Miami
L 85-57
Away
1/22/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/24/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/26/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/29/2022
NC State
-
Home
2/1/2022
Louisville
-
Away
2/5/2022
Duke
-
Home