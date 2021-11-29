Wake Forest vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball as Georgia Bulldogs guard Braelen Bridges (23) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) face the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Northwestern

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: ESPN
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Northwestern

    • The 82.7 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are 21.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.3).
    • The Wildcats' 81.7 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 67.0 the Demon Deacons allow.
    • This season, the Demon Deacons have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Wildcats' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points and assists per game, scoring 19.3 points and distributing 3.7 assists.
    • Wake Forest's best rebounder is Dallas Walton, who averages 5.6 boards per game in addition to his 5.6 PPG average.
    • The Demon Deacons get the most three-point shooting production out of Daivien Williamson, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • Jake Laravia is Wake Forest's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Walton leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Northwestern Players to Watch

    • Pete Nance holds the top spot on the Wildcats leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
    • Boo Buie notches more assists than any other Northwestern teammate with 6.2 per game. He also scores 17.5 points and pulls down 2.2 rebounds per game.
    • Buie is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.5 made threes per game.
    • Buie (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northwestern while Nance (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Wake Forest Schedule

    11/17/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 95-59

    Home

    11/20/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 87-63

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 92-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Oregon State

    W 80-77

    Home

    11/27/2021

    LSU

    L 75-61

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    VMI

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    Northwestern Schedule

    11/12/2021

    High Point

    W 95-60

    Home

    11/16/2021

    New Orleans

    W 83-67

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 82-46

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Providence

    L 77-72

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Georgia

    W 78-62

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Maryland

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Illinois-Springfield

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    30
    2021

    Northwestern at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

