Wake Forest vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/30/2021

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) face the Northwestern Wildcats (5-1) on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Northwestern
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Northwestern
- The 82.7 points per game the Demon Deacons put up are 21.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.3).
- The Wildcats' 81.7 points per game are 14.7 more points than the 67.0 the Demon Deacons allow.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have knocked down.
- The Wildcats' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams leads the Demon Deacons in points and assists per game, scoring 19.3 points and distributing 3.7 assists.
- Wake Forest's best rebounder is Dallas Walton, who averages 5.6 boards per game in addition to his 5.6 PPG average.
- The Demon Deacons get the most three-point shooting production out of Daivien Williamson, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Jake Laravia is Wake Forest's leader in steals, averaging 2.6 steals per game, while Walton leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Pete Nance holds the top spot on the Wildcats leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Boo Buie notches more assists than any other Northwestern teammate with 6.2 per game. He also scores 17.5 points and pulls down 2.2 rebounds per game.
- Buie is reliable from three-point range and leads the Wildcats with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Buie (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northwestern while Nance (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Charleston Southern
W 95-59
Home
11/20/2021
N.C. A&T
W 87-63
Home
11/23/2021
Kennesaw State
W 92-61
Home
11/26/2021
Oregon State
W 80-77
Home
11/27/2021
LSU
L 75-61
Home
11/30/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
12/4/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
12/11/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
12/14/2021
VMI
-
Home
12/17/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
12/22/2021
Boston College
-
Home
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
High Point
W 95-60
Home
11/16/2021
New Orleans
W 83-67
Home
11/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 82-46
Home
11/22/2021
Providence
L 77-72
Home
11/23/2021
Georgia
W 78-62
Home
11/30/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/5/2021
Maryland
-
Away
12/12/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/18/2021
DePaul
-
Home
12/20/2021
Illinois-Springfield
-
Home
12/30/2021
Prairie View A&M
-
Home