How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots between Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) and forward Dallas Walton (13) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-7, 12-3 ACC) aim to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame

The Demon Deacons average 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.2).

The Fighting Irish put up only 2.3 more points per game (71.1) than the Demon Deacons give up to opponents (68.8).

The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

The Fighting Irish's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Wake Forest Players to Watch

The Demon Deacons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Alondes Williams, who puts up 19.8 points, 6.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game.

Isaiah Mucius makes more threes per game than any other member of the Demon Deacons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Dane Goodwin puts up 15.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.

Paul Atkinson puts up a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 12.4 points and 1.5 assists per game for Notre Dame to take the top rebound spot on the team. Prentiss Hubb has the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per outing.

Goodwin knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.

Blake Wesley (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Notre Dame while Atkinson (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/2/2022 Pittsburgh W 91-75 Home 2/5/2022 Florida State W 68-60 Away 2/9/2022 NC State W 69-51 Away 2/12/2022 Miami L 76-72 Home 2/15/2022 Duke L 76-74 Away 2/19/2022 Notre Dame - Home 2/23/2022 Clemson - Away 2/26/2022 Louisville - Home 3/2/2022 NC State - Home

Notre Dame Schedule