How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-7, 12-3 ACC) aim to continue a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-7, 10-6 ACC) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame
- The Demon Deacons average 12.2 more points per game (78.4) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.2).
- The Fighting Irish put up only 2.3 more points per game (71.1) than the Demon Deacons give up to opponents (68.8).
- The Demon Deacons are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
- The Fighting Irish's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- The Demon Deacons leader in points, rebounds and assists is Alondes Williams, who puts up 19.8 points, 6.8 boards and 5.1 assists per game.
- Isaiah Mucius makes more threes per game than any other member of the Demon Deacons, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Jake Laravia and Dallas Walton lead Wake Forest on the defensive end, with Laravia leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Walton in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Dane Goodwin puts up 15.1 points per game to be the top scorer for the Fighting Irish.
- Paul Atkinson puts up a stat line of 6.9 rebounds, 12.4 points and 1.5 assists per game for Notre Dame to take the top rebound spot on the team. Prentiss Hubb has the top spot for assists with 3.5 per game, adding 8.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per outing.
- Goodwin knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Fighting Irish.
- Blake Wesley (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Notre Dame while Atkinson (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Pittsburgh
W 91-75
Home
2/5/2022
Florida State
W 68-60
Away
2/9/2022
NC State
W 69-51
Away
2/12/2022
Miami
L 76-72
Home
2/15/2022
Duke
L 76-74
Away
2/19/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
2/23/2022
Clemson
-
Away
2/26/2022
Louisville
-
Home
3/2/2022
NC State
-
Home
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
Miami
W 68-64
Away
2/5/2022
NC State
W 69-57
Away
2/9/2022
Louisville
W 63-57
Home
2/12/2022
Clemson
W 76-61
Away
2/16/2022
Boston College
W 99-95
Home
2/19/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
2/23/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
2/26/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
3/2/2022
Florida State
-
Away
3/5/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
