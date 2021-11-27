Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers (1-4) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Oregon State

The 87.6 points per game the Demon Deacons score are 18.2 more points than the Beavers allow (69.4).

The Beavers score an average of 67.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 63.4 the Demon Deacons allow.

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 53.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Beavers' opponents have made.

The Beavers have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

The Demon Deacons leader in points and assists is Alondes Williams, who puts up 19.4 points per game along with 3.8 assists.

Wake Forest's best rebounder is Khadim Sy, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 7.8 PPG average.

Daivien Williamson leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Wake Forest steals leader is Jake Laravia, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dallas Walton, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

The Beavers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Abdul Alatishe with 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Dashawn Davis records more assists than any other Oregon State player with 4.8 per game. He also averages 8.8 points and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.

Jarod Lucas is dependable from deep and leads the Beavers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Davis (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 William & Mary W 77-59 Home 11/12/2021 Western Carolina W 87-75 Home 11/17/2021 Charleston Southern W 95-59 Home 11/20/2021 N.C. A&T W 87-63 Home 11/23/2021 Kennesaw State W 92-61 Home 11/26/2021 Oregon State - Home 11/30/2021 Northwestern - Home 12/4/2021 Virginia Tech - Away 12/11/2021 South Carolina Upstate - Home 12/14/2021 VMI - Home 12/17/2021 Charlotte - Away

Oregon State Schedule