How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers (1-4) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Oregon State
- The 87.6 points per game the Demon Deacons score are 18.2 more points than the Beavers allow (69.4).
- The Beavers score an average of 67.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 63.4 the Demon Deacons allow.
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 53.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Beavers' opponents have made.
- The Beavers have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- The Demon Deacons leader in points and assists is Alondes Williams, who puts up 19.4 points per game along with 3.8 assists.
- Wake Forest's best rebounder is Khadim Sy, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 7.8 PPG average.
- Daivien Williamson leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Wake Forest steals leader is Jake Laravia, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dallas Walton, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- The Beavers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Abdul Alatishe with 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
- Dashawn Davis records more assists than any other Oregon State player with 4.8 per game. He also averages 8.8 points and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.
- Jarod Lucas is dependable from deep and leads the Beavers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Davis (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
William & Mary
W 77-59
Home
11/12/2021
Western Carolina
W 87-75
Home
11/17/2021
Charleston Southern
W 95-59
Home
11/20/2021
N.C. A&T
W 87-63
Home
11/23/2021
Kennesaw State
W 92-61
Home
11/26/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
11/30/2021
Northwestern
-
Home
12/4/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Away
12/11/2021
South Carolina Upstate
-
Home
12/14/2021
VMI
-
Home
12/17/2021
Charlotte
-
Away
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Portland State
W 73-64
Home
11/12/2021
Iowa State
L 60-50
Away
11/15/2021
Tulsa
L 64-58
Away
11/18/2021
Samford
L 78-77
Home
11/21/2021
Princeton
L 81-80
Home
11/26/2021
Wake Forest
-
Away
12/2/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/11/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/14/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
12/18/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home