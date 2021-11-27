Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-0) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Oregon State Beavers (1-4) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Oregon State

    • Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wake Forest vs. Oregon State

    • The 87.6 points per game the Demon Deacons score are 18.2 more points than the Beavers allow (69.4).
    • The Beavers score an average of 67.6 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 63.4 the Demon Deacons allow.
    • This season, the Demon Deacons have a 53.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.1% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Beavers' opponents have made.
    • The Beavers have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • The Demon Deacons leader in points and assists is Alondes Williams, who puts up 19.4 points per game along with 3.8 assists.
    • Wake Forest's best rebounder is Khadim Sy, who averages 5.2 boards per game in addition to his 7.8 PPG average.
    • Daivien Williamson leads the Demon Deacons in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Wake Forest steals leader is Jake Laravia, who averages 2.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Dallas Walton, who compiles 1.8 rejections per contest.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • The Beavers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Abdul Alatishe with 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
    • Dashawn Davis records more assists than any other Oregon State player with 4.8 per game. He also averages 8.8 points and grabs 4.0 rebounds per game.
    • Jarod Lucas is dependable from deep and leads the Beavers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Davis (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Oregon State while Ahmad Rand (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Wake Forest Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    William & Mary

    W 77-59

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Western Carolina

    W 87-75

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 95-59

    Home

    11/20/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 87-63

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Kennesaw State

    W 92-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    VMI

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Away

    Oregon State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Portland State

    W 73-64

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Iowa State

    L 60-50

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Tulsa

    L 64-58

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Samford

    L 78-77

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Princeton

    L 81-80

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Oregon State at Wake Forest

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

